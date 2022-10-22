Guangdong chief Li Xi set to be China’s new anti-corruption czar

BEIJING - Guangdong province party chief Li Xi has appeared to be the front runner for head of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) disciplinary inspection body, based on a list of its members released on Saturday.

Mr Li appeared to be the highest ranking member on a list of 133 members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), a role that also guarantees him a spot on the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), China’s apex governing body.

Also on the list was a Mr Wang Yang. While the Chinese characters appear to be exactly the same as retiring Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang, the man is in fact secretary of Qinghai province’s anti-corruption body.

The powerful CCDI, ostensibly in charge of party discipline, also serves as China’s anti-graft body. Since President Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, he has made fighting corruption a hallmark of his term, cleaning up what he felt was a culture of privilege among officials.

But critics said the anti-graft campaign was also used to take down powerful rivals, including former Chongqing party boss Bo Xilai, who was jailed for life in 2013 for corruption, embezzlement and abuse of power.

Members of the CCDI, along with the CPC Central Committee, were picked by party cadres in elections earlier on Saturday. A list of candidates had been approved by the body during a meeting on Friday - more than 8 per cent of the members were voted off in preliminary elections, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Members of PSC will be unveiled on Sunday following the first plenary meeting of the new Central Committee, where President Xi Jinping is all but certain to be guaranteed a third term as General Secretary, making him head of the party and, by extension, of the government. The Central Committee comprises 205 full members and 171 alternate members.

The full members will elect the party’s 25-member Politburo, the Standing Committee and the general secretary, the chairman and vice- chairmen of the Central Military Commission and chief of the CCDI.

The elections come at the end of a week of meetings which saw some 2,300 party cadres from all over China gather at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing.

Held mostly behind closed doors, the meetings were meant to elect the party’s next slate of leaders, as well as to set the agenda for the next five years.

Earlier on Saturday, the congress also voted to pass a resolution on the CCDI’s work report from the past five years, acknowledging that the Commission have “faithfully performed their duties as prescribed by the Party Constitution”.

“(The Commission have) remained committed to improving Party conduct, promoting integrity, and combating corruption, and advanced high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision in the new era,” said the resolution that was read out during the closing ceremony of the congress.

“Keeping in mind the overall work of the Party and the country, they have given full play to the role of supervision in ensuring that decisions are executed and in promoting institutional improvements.”

During the presentation of this year’s report to the CPC congress, Mr Xi repeatedly emphasised on security, saying that China is at a crossroads facing challenges unseen in a century, calling for “high quality development” to create a “modern socialist nation”.

The position of CCDI chief is sixth ranked in the PSC.

Former CCDI head Zhao Leji enforced Mr Xi’s anti-corruption campaign as head of the party’s graft-busting agency. He was previously director of the influential Organisation Department of the Communist Party in charge of personnel appointments. As a result, he had helped to promote many of Mr Xi’s allies and proteges to important posts during the leader’s first term in power.