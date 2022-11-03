Grieving parents bury children killed in South Korea’s deadly Halloween disaster

SEOUL – “Dad, I’m going out” were the last words Mr Jung Hae-moon heard his 30-year-old daughter utter, at the end of a chat they had by phone on Saturday as she turned down an invitation to dinner.

Hours later, Ms Jung Joo-hee was among 156 people – most of whom were in their teens and twenties – killed as they celebrated Halloween free of Covid-19 restrictions for the first time in three years at a popular neighbourhood in Seoul.

On Thursday, Joo-hee’s family buried her ashes in a peaceful family plot outside Seoul, with a planted sapling and bouquets by her grave stone, in a sombre ceremony of prayers and tears.

“Rest well. Mum and dad will come see you,” Mr Jung said, as the family stood by, together with his daughter’s pet poodle.

As news of the disaster unfolded on Saturday, Mr Jung dashed to Itaewon, a district of narrow streets full of bars and boutiques, to be met with chaos, as distraught youngsters milled about in their Halloween costumes as lights flashed from rows of ambulances.

More than 12 hours later, he found Joo-hee in a morgue, lifeless, swollen and bruised.

Joo-hee’s mother, Ms Lee Hyo-sook, said her daughter was a delight, a best friend who loved animals and wine.

“The space she leaves is too big. The place she left in the family is too much, the emptiness,” Ms Lee told Reuters after the funeral, speaking at a cafe that Joo-hee ran.

The cafe is closed with a sign in black reading: “In mourning.”

The anguish of Joo-hee’s family is being felt by all of the 156 bereaved families, as a traditional three-day wake comes to an end and their loved ones are placed in coffins to be viewed for the last time before burial or cremation.

Their grief is being shared by the county as a whole, as it struggles to come to terms with the disaster that ended so many young lives as they ventured out for what should have been an evening of fun.

Of the 156 dead, 101 were women.