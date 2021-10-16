Grief and outrage in Taiwan over fire that claimed 46 lives

KAOHSIUNG • Taiwanese voiced anguish and outrage yesterday after 46 people died in an inferno that tore through a dilapidated housing block, as investigators searched for what sparked the island's deadliest fire in recent decades.

The blaze is the latest tragedy to highlight concerns over lax safety standards in Taiwan and has exposed the poor living conditions of many elderly people in a society that is rapidly ageing.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday in a 13-storey, mixed-use building in the southern city of Kaohsiung, raging through multiple floors before firefighters finally got it under control.

The run-down housing block was in poor condition and many of those killed were low-income elderly people, some of whom had disabilities and dementia. Officials said 41 people were hospitalised.

The gutted complex used to be a vibrant spot but, much like the rest of the district, it had fallen on hard times. "There was a shopping mall, a cinema in there," said Mr Lee Mao-shen, 61, whose friend Cheng Yong-kang died in the fire.

The building also housed restaurants and karaoke lounges, but in recent years, the commercial floors were empty and abandoned, and the block has been called a "ghost town" by local residents.

Fire officials said one of the reasons the blaze burned so fiercely was that the first five commercial floors were filled with debris and discarded items that generated huge amounts of smoke, which then engulfed the residential apartments above.

"It was unbelievable. The whole ground floor was burning, and upstairs as well," said Ms Lin Chieh-ying, a retired ballet teacher who lives opposite the block. "However (the firefighters) tried, the water just couldn't reach upstairs."

Ms Lin, 70, said the building became dilapidated 20 years ago when a fire broke out in a now-shuttered department store. No one was killed in that blaze but much of the building fell into disrepair. "Now there are always people drinking at night and being rowdy," she said. "They should have torn down that building 20 years ago."

The fire started on the ground floor, and multiple residents reported hearing loud bangs before seeing flames and smoke.

Local media published recent images from inside the building that showed exposed wiring, rusted water pipes and stairwells obstructed by rubbish or debris.

The Taipei Times quoted Kaohsiung Public Works Bureau director-general Su Chih-hsun as saying multiple fire safety issues were identified during inspections in 2019, last year and earlier this year. But efforts to fix them were hampered by a dysfunctional building management committee, he said.

Kaohsiung's mayor said a task force would be set up to study the city's management of the building and other ageing structures. "I deeply reflect on myself, and I will not evade my responsibility, said Mr Chen Chi-mai.

Kaohsiung's chief prosecutor visited the building yesterday and the authorities say they have not ruled out any cause yet, including arson.

President Tsai Ing-wen is due to visit the scene today.

As an island frequently battered by earthquakes and typhoons, Taiwan has strict building codes and a generally good safety record. But there is often a gap between what the rules state and how safety standards are applied, especially in older buildings.

The authorities have been offering incentives for urban renewal projects across Taiwan, aiming to replace older buildings that have raised concerns about safety from fires and earthquakes.

Taiwan is one of the so-called "Asian Tigers" whose economies grew greatly in the past century with rapid industrialisation. But inequality is entrenched and many elderly people especially have been left behind.

The blaze was the most deadly on the island since 64 people were killed in a restaurant fire in the central city of Taichung in 1995.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS