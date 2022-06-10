Green transition, digitalisation among areas of cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared his views on bilateral and regional issues in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times from Tokyo. Here is an excerpt:

Q Singapore has expressed keen interest in increasing cooperation with Japan in a number of areas, including the digital economy, green economy, smart cities, civil aviation and air rights. Are these also matters of priority for Japan? Are you also interested in updating the 20-year-old Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement?

PM Kishida: I am pleased to witness how the cooperation between Japan and Singapore is further deepened and expanded through Prime Minister Lee (Hsien Loong's) recent visit to Japan, and my own visit to Singapore this time.

There are concrete projects under way between our two countries, particularly in the digital and start-up sectors. During Prime Minister Lee's recent visit to Japan, we succeeded in launching the public-private dialogue with the view to crystallising the Asia-Japan Investing for the Future Initiative.

We also signed two memoranda of cooperation (between Singapore's GovTech and Japan's Digital Agency on digital government transformation; and between Enterprise Singapore and Japan External Trade Organisation on start-up and innovation cooperation).

In the future, we would like to forge concrete cooperation in innovative fields. Specifically in the digital field, we would like to deepen cooperation through expert meetings between the two countries, bearing in mind the linkage between Japan's Digital Garden City initiative and Singapore's Smart Nation initiative.

In addition, under my Asia Zero-Emissions Community vision, we would like to work together in finance and other areas to support energy transitions in accordance with each country's circumstances.

The Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement was the first bilateral economic partnership agreement concluded by Japan and has contributed to the expansion of bilateral economic relations. From the perspective of strengthening regional economic relations and improving the business environment, it is vital that both Japan and Singapore take the leading role in areas such as free trade, digital economy, climate change and revitalisation of people-to-people exchanges.

On top of that, from the perspective of building a free and fair economic area in the region, we would like to maintain and strengthen the international order, as well as deepen our cooperation in achieving our common interests.

To this end, we intend to work together towards maintaining high standards of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and ensuring the full implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.

Q As Japan and Asean mark 50 years of ties next year, how can the relations be made stronger?

A Since commencing dialogue in 1973, Japan and Asean have overcome various difficulties together and have built a close cooperative relationship towards the development and prosperity of the region. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation between Japan and Asean. On this historic occasion, we plan to welcome the leaders of Asean countries to Japan for a special summit meeting to review our relations over the past half-century and look to the future, setting out a new direction in our relations and a vision for cooperation between Japan and Asean.

•To read the full interview, go to https://str.sg/w6u6