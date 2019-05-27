'Great respect' between US and North Korea: Trump

TOKYO (AFP) - There is "great respect" between the United States and North Korea, President Donald Trump said on Monday, predicting "lots of good things" despite recent missile launches by Pyongyang.

"Lots of good things will come with North Korea... We've come a long way," Mr Trump said at the start of bilateral talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"There's a good respect built, maybe a great respect built between certainly the United States and North Korea."

The comments come despite short-range missile launches by Pyongyang in May that Mr Trump’s own National Security Advisor John Bolton said over the weekend were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Mr Trump appeared to dispute Mr Bolton’s assessment in a tweet on Sunday, in which he called the missiles “small weapons” that “disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me”.