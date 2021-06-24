Grave concerns raised about China at UN rights council

GENEVA/BEIJING • More than 40 countries led by Canada have voiced grave concerns at the UN Human Rights Council about China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet - triggering a fierce backlash from Beijing.

Tuesday's widely anticipated joint statement was delivered on the second day of the 47th session of the council in Geneva.

The statement was backed by Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and the United States, among others.

China must allow United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet and other independent observers "immediate, meaningful and unfettered access" to Xinjiang, and end the "arbitrary detention" of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, it said.

Beijing denies mistreating the Uighurs, reiterating that it is running vocational training centres in Xinjiang designed to counter extremism. China has previously decried what it says is the interference by foreign powers in its internal affairs.

The joint declaration also expressed concern over the deterioration of fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong and the human rights situation in Tibet.

China responded with a statement on behalf of a group of nations "deeply concerned about serious human rights violations against the indigenous people in Canada". Belarus, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Sri Lanka were among the co-signatories.

"Historically, Canada robbed the indigenous people of their land, killed them, and eradicated their culture," Beijing's statement said. "We call for a thorough and impartial investigation into all cases where crimes were committed against the indigenous people, especially children."

It referenced the recent discovery of 215 unmarked graves at a former residential school in western Canada - one of many set up a century ago to forcibly assimilate Canada's indigenous peoples.

Belarus' representative also read another joint statement on behalf of 64 nations, supporting China and stressing that Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet were Chinese internal affairs.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had acknowledged and was seeking to make amends for wronging its indigenous peoples. "In Canada, we had a truth and reconciliation commission," he said. "Where is China's truth and reconciliation commission. Where is their truth?"

China hit back yesterday, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying Canada is not in a position to criticise China. "They should reflect (on) their own poor record on human rights. Canadian society's systemic racial discrimination against minorities is no better than its neighbour."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG