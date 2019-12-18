Govt must work to stop protest violence: HK official

HONG KONG • Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung yesterday said that he was disappointed with recent protest violence after a period of relative calm, as the Asian financial hub geared up for more anti-government rallies.

Mr Cheung, speaking at a weekly press briefing, was referring to a protest on Sunday when police fired tear gas in late-night street clashes - the first time tear gas had been used in nearly two weeks.

"The work of stopping the violence has not yet been completed, we need to keep working on it. At the same time, we need to put effort into resolving deep-rooted problems," said Mr Cheung, the city's No. 2 official after Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

His comments came after Mrs Lam met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Mr Xi offered Mrs Lam his support and praised her courage in governing the city during the "most difficult times".

Mrs Lam also met Premier Li Keqiang during her regular duty visit to Beijing. "Hong Kong right now has not stepped out of its dilemma," Mr Li said, as he urged Mrs Lam's administration to end the violence.

"The... government should make continuous efforts to bring the violence and chaos to an end in accordance with the law and restore order," Mr Li said.

He also urged the government to address "deep-rooted issues in the economic and social development of Hong Kong" to ensure stability and prosperity in the region.

The city has been embroiled in more than six months of anti-government protests. The trigger for the protests was a now-withdrawn extradition Bill that would have allowed suspects to be prosecuted in mainland courts.

Protesters are also angry about what they see as an encroachment by China on the wide-ranging autonomy that Hong Kong was guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" framework which governs the former British colony and the neighbouring Macau.

China has rejected the complaints and blamed other countries, including the United States, for inciting the protests.

The recent arrest by mainland security officials of a Hong Kong man at a checkpoint on a newly opened bridge linking Hong Kong with Macau and the mainland city of Zhuhai has stirred new concerns.

Media reported that the 53-year-old man was detained last Friday while travelling to Macau on a bus.

Asked about the arrest, Mr Cheung said the matter was beyond Hong Kong's control and related to security matters on the mainland.

Mainland police said the man was part of a mobile phone smuggling syndicate.

Hong Kongers have been on heightened alert over people disappearing across the border since five booksellers went missing in 2015. All of them later appeared in detention in China.

REUTERS