‘Good luck charms’, surge in travel islandwide as Taiwanese vote in key elections

NEW TAIPEI – Taiwanese retiree Chen Wen-chieh had trouble sleeping ahead of Taiwan’s critical Jan 13 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The 78-year-old, who rushed to her polling station in New Taipei’s Banqiao district even before polls opened at 8am, said that she was “too anxious”.

“I’m very worried about the future of my grandchildren. What will Taiwan look like for them?” she told The Straits Times.

Long queues had formed across polling stations in Taipei and its surrounding New Taipei on the morning of Jan 13 as Taiwanese cast their ballots in elections that will shape cross-strait relations for years to come.

Train and bus stations in and around the capital were also packed as people made their way back to their home towns – where their household registrations are located – to vote.

More than 19.5 million people are eligible to vote for their next president and legislature at one of 17,795 polling stations islandwide, which are mostly in schools.