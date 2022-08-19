Goldman, Nomura cut China GDP forecasts as outlook darkens

BEIJING • Goldman Sachs Group and Nomura Holdings have downgraded their forecasts for China's economic growth further, with a power supply crunch adding more uncertainty to the outlook.

Goldman Sachs lowered its projection for gross domestic product growth to 3 per cent from 3.3 per cent, citing weaker-than-expected July economic data as well as near-term energy constraints. Nomura slashed its forecast to 2.8 per cent from 3.3 per cent.

China's slowdown deepened last month as a worsening property slump and Covid-19 lockdowns continued to curb business and consumer activity. The central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates this week to help bolster growth, while local governments are set to sell more bonds to ramp up spending.

Economists have turned more downbeat about the growth outlook this year, predicting for months already that the government will miss its ambitious GDP growth target of around 5.5 per cent. The consensus in a Bloomberg survey of economists is 3.8 per cent. Top officials have been downplaying the target recently, and have privately acknowledged that China is unlikely to meet it this year.

Last month's data, along with muted inflation and sluggish credit growth, "confirmed the lack of domestic demand", Goldman economists wrote in a report to clients on Wednesday, adding that Covid-19 cases are rising, power supply is stressed due to the hot summer, and major new stimulus is unlikely.

Nomura economists said the Covid-19 situation has worsened recently, and this month's activity data could be even worse than last month's due to the rising number of lockdowns. The current heatwave could also hit growth, they said.

"Beijing will likely do more to arrest the slowdown, but rolling out a comprehensive stimulus package is of low probability in a year of government reshuffle, while the need for maintaining a zero-Covid-19 policy makes conventional stimulus measures much less effective," Nomura economists wrote in a note yesterday.

Several other economists have also cut their forecasts for China this week. Analysts at ING Group and TD Securities downgraded their full-year GDP projections to 4 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively.

Goldman Sachs said the change in its forecast implies that GDP for the third quarter will probably grow 3.5 per cent from a year ago, lower than an earlier projection of 4.3 per cent, while fourth-quarter growth will ease to 3.3 per cent from 3.8 per cent previously.