Going out with a bang

A handout photo from the South Korean Defence Ministry showing a North Korean guard post being blown up in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ). Pyongyang blew up 10 guard posts in the DMZ yesterday as the two Koreas pursue a reconciliation drive, even while denuclearisation talks stall between the US and the North.

Pyongyang told Seoul that it would blow up the 10 guard posts almost simultaneously, South Korea's Defence Ministry said, adding that the South's soldiers had "observed and confirmed the guard posts were completely ruined at the announced time".

Seoul has been tearing down 10 guard posts of its own, mostly using excavators, a government spokesman said.