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Miniatures used in filming displayed at the Sukagawa Tokusatsu Archive Centre in Fukushima Prefecture.

TOKYO – A north-eastern Japan city that was the birthplace of Eiji Tsuburaya, the special-effects pioneer behind Godzilla and Ultraman franchises, is drawing on its “tokusatsu” culture to attract tourists and nurture the next generation of creators.

Sukagawa in Fukushima prefecture has built a public-private effort around the special-effects genre known in Japan as “tokusatsu”, which uses miniatures, costumes and other practical techniques to create fantasy and science-fiction productions.

The genre includes productions such as Ultraman, a long-running television superhero series, and Godzilla, a city-stomping, fire-breathing monster featured in films running from the 1950s to the present day.

Monuments to Ultraman heroes and monsters line the streets of the city centre, while at the site of Tsuburaya’s childhood home, his relative Makoto Tsuburaya, 66, runs a toy store and cafe featuring about 800 Ultraman-related items, as well as the director’s personal camera.

Otakiya Shrine sells Ultraman-themed amulets and votive plaques. Local restaurants offer menu items inspired by the franchise.

In 2013, the city signed a sister-city agreement with the Land of Light in the M78 Nebula, the fictional home world of Ultraman and his fellow heroes.

The city has promoted itself as a “tokusatsu town” as part of recovery efforts from the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which damaged the region’s image and tourism industry.

Makoto Tsuburaya, a relative of special-effects pioneer Eiji Tsuburaya, at a toy store at the site of the film-maker’s former family home in Sukagawa. PHOTO: KYODO NEWS

The Sukagawa Tokusatsu Archive Centre, which opened in 2020, serves as the centrepiece of the initiative.

It houses about 20,000 items, including miniatures, cameras and equipment used in actual productions, and introduces visitors to the history and craftsmanship behind tokusatsu film-making.

The genre has long relied on special-effects techniques to recreate scenes that would be impossible, dangerous or expensive to shoot in reality, from giant monster attacks to wartime and disaster scenes.

But it has been challenging as production costs rise and computer-generated imagery becomes more widespread, while generative artificial intelligence is creating further competition.

Since 2022, the centre has operated the Sukagawa Tokusatsu School, where local teens learn miniature building, filming and editing techniques.

Curator Haruka Anzai said she wants children “to experience the joy of creating images with their own hands” in an era increasingly dominated by CGI and AI.

“It is meaningful to preserve and pass on the record of human ingenuity,” she said. KYODO NEWS