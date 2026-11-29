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Tetra Pak, known for its paper-based aseptic packaging systems, was a dominant player in China’s liquid food packaging market.

BEIJING – The Supreme People’s Court, China’s top court, on Nov 27 ordered Tetra Pak, a global packaging leader, to pay a record 492 million yuan (S$95.2 million) in damages to two Chinese competitors for abusing its market dominance.

The court said the landmark ruling sets a new precedent for antitrust damages in China, signalling that companies found guilty of monopolistic practices could face substantial financial penalties in addition to administrative fines.

The case, which spanned more than a decade, involved Tetra Pak and two Chinese companies, Greatview Aseptic Packing and Newjf, or Shandong Newjf Technology Packaging.

Tetra Pak, known for its paper-based aseptic packaging systems, was a dominant player in China’s liquid food packaging market.

The dispute began after the former State Administration for Industry and Commerce determined in 2016 that Tetra Pak had abused its dominant market position from 2009 to 2013 through practices including tying, exclusive dealing and loyalty rebates.

These tactics effectively locked customers into using Tetra Pak’s products and excluded competitors from the market, resulting in a regulatory fine of 668 million yuan.

Following the decision, Greatview and Newjf filed civil lawsuits in 2018 and 2019, respectively, seeking compensation for losses caused by Tetra Pak’s monopolistic conduct.

In December 2023, the Beijing High People’s Court initially awarded Greatview 40.43 million yuan in damages and Newjf 1.69 million yuan. All parties subsequently appealed.

On Nov 27 , the Supreme People’s Court ruled in favour of the two Chinese companies, substantially increasing the compensation to 466 million yuan for Greatview and 26.47 million yuan for Newjf.

The top court found that Tetra Pak’s conduct had clearly resulted in market foreclosure, harming competition and causing losses to Greatview and Newjf.

Calculating the damages was complex, as all parties involved hired economists and submitted detailed economic analyses.

The court carefully reviewed the reports, examining their data sources, analytical methods and logical consistency to assess the credibility of their conclusions. It ultimately calculated the damages based on the market share Tetra Pak would have had to relinquish in the absence of its monopolistic practices.

The ruling, which marks the largest damages award in a Chinese antitrust lawsuit, underscores the complementary roles of administrative enforcement and judicial proceedings in holding companies engaging in monopolistic practices accountable, the top court said.

It added that the verdict also establishes clearer guidelines for proving and calculating damages in future antitrust cases, providing a framework for similar litigation. THE CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK