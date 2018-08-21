Global luxury brands wooing cash-rich millennials in China

HONG KONG • Global luxury brands, from Prada to LVMH, are investing in China for the first time since a crackdown on conspicuous spending five years ago, focusing on smaller cities even as the world's second-largest economy slows.

Growing spending by cash-rich Chinese millennials is prompting brands to revamp some stores and open new ones in second and third-tier cities where luxury spending is growing faster.

The youngsters, who account for about 30 per cent of the sector's China sales, are a demographic less sensitive to wider economic factors.

"There is the emergence in China of a very strong upper class or upper-middle class," Mr Jean-Paul Agon, chairman and chief executive of cosmetics group L'Oreal said. "And the difference is that millennials from this middle and middle-upper class are absolutely not hesitant to buy luxury brands."

Often single children armed with family money, this group, aged 20 to 34, started buying luxury brands at a young age, and they buy more frequently, splurging on everything from jewellery and fashion to cosmetics and handbags.

Many millennials are also choosing to remain in the country's outlying provinces, shunning more expensive, larger cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Revenue growth in China's luxury segment was around 15 per cent to 20 per cent for the first half of the year. Chinese luxury shoppers account for more than 500 billion yuan (S$101 billion) in annual spending, representing almost a third of the worldwide luxury market, according to a report from McKinsey & Co.

Often single children armed with family money, this group, aged 20 to 34, started buying luxury brands at a young age, and they buy more frequently, splurging on everything from jewellery and fashion to cosmetics and handbags.

Brands such as Gucci, Burberry and Hermes all reported resilient appetite from Chinese shoppers in the second quarter even as escalating China-US trade tensions cast a pall over the broader economy.

The share of luxury purchases made in China is growing, spurred by price cuts from top brands after the authorities cut import duties on some items and made it harder to buy products from overseas websites and vendors. A strong euro earlier this year also put off Chinese tourists from spending in Europe.

To capture the rapidly growing millennial market, global names are increasingly moving farther afield from China's first-tier cities - the previous engines of growth.

Prada opened seven stores this year in Xi'an in the north-west, while LVMH opened a store in the central city of Wuhan. Hermes' store in Xi'an will open next month.

Top brands have also been putting increasing emphasis on their digital offerings to court China's online shoppers. Louis Vuitton and Gucci both launched Chinese e-commerce sites last year and Hermes plans to roll out its site in China later this year. Louis Vuitton has also teamed up with China's Baidu to use facial recognition to support its first fragrance campaign in the country.

REUTERS