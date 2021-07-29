An aerial shot taken using a drone of six tigers relaxing in a pool on Tuesday in Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park, a tourist attraction in China's Heilongjiang province that is home to more than 400 pure-bred Siberian tigers. Today marks International Tiger Day and "Tiger Town", as the park is also known, is one of the world's largest artificial breeding centres for Siberian tigers.
Glimpse into 'Tiger Town' on International Tiger Day
- Published1 hour ago
