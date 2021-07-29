Glimpse into 'Tiger Town' on International Tiger Day

An aerial shot taken using a drone of six tigers relaxing in a pool on Tuesday in Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park, a tourist attraction in China's Heilongjiang province that is home to more than 400 pure-bred Siberian tigers. Today marks Internationa
PHOTO: XINHUA
An aerial shot taken using a drone of six tigers relaxing in a pool on Tuesday in Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park, a tourist attraction in China's Heilongjiang province that is home to more than 400 pure-bred Siberian tigers. Today marks International Tiger Day and "Tiger Town", as the park is also known, is one of the world's largest artificial breeding centres for Siberian tigers. 

