Glimmer of hope in Japan with decline in cases
Has Japan somehow hit upon a formula for putting a lid on Covid-19 cases while also keeping a large part of its economy alive?
Its most populated areas are now under a state of emergency that is so limited in scope it does not have any enforced curtailment of movement or business shutdowns.
