Every once in a while, there appears an expression of creativity that, while fictional and not without flaws, nevertheless holds up a useful mirror to society, including its rawness, provoking discussion and collective introspection. Such a work is Netflix drama series Squid Game.

Millions of households have tuned in fascinated, many have found it repugnant or perhaps wearying. The grim portrayal of South Korean life has dampened enthusiasm for the show at home.