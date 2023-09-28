Girl, 3, in Hong Kong hospital after accidentally ingesting meth, police searching for mum

A police search is underway in Hong Kong for a woman whose three-year-old daughter was hospitalised after accidentally ingesting a dose of methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

This is the second time in three months that a child in the city had accidentally consumed dangerous drugs.

The police received a report on Wednesday from Princess Margaret Hospital that a girl was not feeling well and was suspected to have ingested drugs at home.

The unnamed girl is conscious and is at the hospital for observation, reported local media.

The case is now classified as ill-treatment or child neglect, said The Standard in a report on Thursday.

The girl was taken to the hospital on Sept 19 by her father after she had a high fever.

The father, who suspected his wife was taking drugs in July, did not call the police, according to sources cited in the report.

He only sought help from a social worker as he did not witness his wife taking drugs.

The social worker accompanied the father and the girl to the hospital, reported the news outlet.

A drug test, suggested by the social worker, showed that the girl had taken meth. A paediatrician then called the police.

In July, two sisters, aged two and four, accidentally ate weed candies and were found foaming at the mouth. They were taken to a hospital.

Their 25-year-old father was charged with two counts of ill-treatment or neglect of children and one count of possession of a dangerous drug. He also allegedly possessed nine weed candies, reported The Standard.

The 48-year-old aunt was also arrested for neglect as she accidentally fed the siblings with the weed candies. She has since been released on bail, pending police investigations, reported South China Morning Post.