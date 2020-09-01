Girl, 3, caught in giant kite's tail survives wild sky ride

TAIPEI • A three-year-old girl in Taiwan survived after being launched into the air for a terrifying half-minute flight when she was ensnared in the tail of a kite.

Dramatic footage captured the girl's ordeal at a weekend festival in Hsinchu city in north-western Taiwan. A sudden gust of wind at the site, which is known for its strong winds, caused the kite's tail to wrap around the child's waist.

Horrified spectators screamed as the girl was catapulted high above them, where she was spun helplessly at the end of the kite's long orange streamer.

It took some 30 seconds before the girl's nightmare ended and she was pulled back to the ground by members of the crowd as the kite was brought back under control.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien said the girl suffered scratches to her face and was terrified by the ordeal, but was otherwise unharmed. "The city government expresses its deepest apologies to the girl and the public," he said on Facebook.

A 34-year-old man, identified by his family name Lin, told the Apple Daily that he helped reel the girl back to land when the kite's tail dipped low enough. "At first I thought it was some kind of a stunt show... then I just thought (we) can't let the kid fall," he said.



A sudden gust of wind at an International Kite Flying Festival in Hsinchu, Taiwan, caused the kite’s tail to wrap around the three-year-old child’s waist and carry her into the air on Sunday. PHOTO: REUTERS



AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS