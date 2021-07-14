Giant leap for nature? All eyes on Beijing to land new global pact

KUALA LUMPUR • Securing an ambitious new global pact to protect nature at a United Nations biodiversity summit later this year will require stronger political leadership from host nation China, officials have warned.

Nearly 200 countries are expected to agree on the text of a new treaty to safeguard the planet's plants, animals and ecosystems, similar to the Paris climate accord, at UN talks scheduled for October in the Chinese city of Kunming.

But the prospects of sealing a deal at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) - already postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic - are dwindling unless in-person talks can happen, UN officials say.

As virtual talks between nations continue, China must step up its efforts to help steer the process, said Mr Basile van Havre, co-chair of the group developing the deal for the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

"On the political and negotiation front, there is plenty of room for leadership and we are looking forward to seeing China playing this role," he said, adding the host country had not yet taken a strong position during negotiations. "I am not sure China realises that now... the community is looking at them as a leader and their declarations carry significant weight."

Better conservation and management of natural areas, such as parks, oceans, forests and wildernesses, are regarded as key to protecting the ecosystems on which humans depend and to meet targets to meet international climate change goals.

But forests are still being cut down - often to produce commodities - destroying biodiversity and threatening climate goals, as trees absorb about a third of planet-warming emissions produced worldwide.

Hosting a major UN environment conference for the first time in China is seen by green groups as an important step towards it playing a more prominent role domestically and internationally on biodiversity.

"China... (has) the opportunity to convince the global community of its desire for a better future," said Mr van Havre, noting Beijing had volunteered to work on the most "important COP at the most difficult time" but had the resources to meet this challenge.

China has increasingly pushed a green agenda in recent years, and last year pledged to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. It has also championed the use of "nature-based solutions", such as the expansion of forests, grasslands and wetlands, as well as the use of biomass energy.

But its Belt and Road Initiative, a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan to link Asia to Europe and beyond, has been criticised by environmentalists for weak green credentials.

This year, China launched a new five-year development plan looking at ways to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels and advance green technologies.

"China has been strengthening its environmental standards domestically," said Ms Morgan Gillespy, a director at the Food and Land Use Coalition, an alliance of economists and scientists.

But like other major economies, China generates major "international environmental spillovers" that need addressing, such as deforestation in other countries linked to high demand for food commodities, she added.

Mr Li Shuo, a policy adviser at Greenpeace China, said China's rapid economic and political ascent disguises the fact that it is still a beginner in global diplomacy.

"The Kunming COP will not only be evaluated on the targets we adopt, but most importantly how they are actually delivered - that's where China's legacy lies," he said.

REUTERS