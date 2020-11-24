Ghosn's arrests unfair and an abuse, UN rights panel says

TOKYO • Carlos Ghosn's detention for almost 130 days in a Japanese jail was neither necessary nor reasonable and violated the former Nissan chairman's human rights, a UN panel has concluded in a harsh critique of Tokyo prosecutors who led the case against him.

The decision to arrest Ghosn four times in a row so as to extend his detention was "fundamentally unfair", the United Nations Human Rights Council's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said in a report posted on its website yesterday. The panel said it would refer the case to the UN's rapporteur on torture, cruel and other inhuman treatment.

"The repeated arrest of Mr Ghosn appears to be an abuse of process intended to ensure that he remained in custody," the report said, noting that on at least two occasions, he was arrested for the same alleged crime, only for a different time period.

"This revolving pattern of detention was an extrajudicial abuse of process that can have no legal basis under international law," it added.

Ghosn and former Nissan director Greg Kelly were arrested in Tokyo on Nov 19, 2018, and accused of under-reporting the former chairman's compensation. Both have denied wrongdoing. Additional charges were filed later accusing Ghosn of using company assets improperly.

Ghosn made a daring escape from Japan to Lebanon hidden inside a large box aboard a private jet in late December. It was, Ghosn argued defiantly in Beirut later, the only way for him to avoid what he called trumped-up charges of financial misdeeds concocted with the help of his former Nissan colleagues.

His arrest and removal as chairman of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors shook the foundations of the automaking alliance he built and triggered management and operational turmoil.

While Ghosn is unlikely to ever face trial or detention in Japan, the report could be relevant in several legal cases related to the former auto executive.

The Japanese government has called the decision "totally unacceptable" as well as not legally binding.

The UN panel was wrong in saying that Ghosn was arrested and held four times without being brought before a judge and that the "provision of opportunities" to challenge his detention before a judge was delayed, according to the government's statement.

BLOOMBERG