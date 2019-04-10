Ghosn lawyers file 2nd appeal against detention

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn speaking in a video message recorded before his rearrest earlier this month in Tokyo.
Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn speaking in a video message recorded before his rearrest earlier this month in Tokyo.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Carlos Ghosn's defence lawyers filed their second appeal against his latest detention on Wednesday (April 10), Kyodo news reported, as the ousted chairman of Nissan Motor Co seeks a formal explanation for his re-arrest.

In a highly unusual move, Ghosn was re-arrested on Thursday on fresh allegations that he used company funds to enrich himself by US$5 million ($6.77 million), after he had been released on bail for 30 days after paying US$9 million.

He already has been charged with under-reporting his Nissan salary for a decade and of temporarily transferring personal financial losses to Nissan's books.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content