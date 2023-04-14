Germany’s top diplomat urges China to tell Russia to stop war

BEIJING – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged Beijing on Friday to ask “the Russian aggressor to stop the war” in Ukraine, saying “no other country has more influence on Russia than China”.

Speaking after a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing, Ms Baerbock said she also expressed concerns about human rights issues and warned of the dangers of escalating tensions with Taiwan.

Her visit to the Chinese capital comes a week after that of French President Emmanuel Macron and the head of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen, who also urged Beijing to play a greater role in resolving the crisis.

“It is good that China has signalled its commitment to a solution, but I have to say frankly that I wonder why the Chinese position so far does not include a call on the aggressor Russia to stop the war,” Ms Baerbock said.

After the meeting, China announced that Defence Minister Li Shangfu would visit Russia on Sunday for a four-day visit at the invitation of his counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

China has positioned itself as a neutral mediator throughout the conflict, but its refusal to condemn the invasion and a recent trip to Moscow by President Xi Jinping have led Western powers to accuse it of favouring its traditional ally Russia.

Mr Qin said on Friday that China believed “the only way to resolve the Ukraine crisis is to promote peace and talks”.

“The Ukrainian crisis has developed up to this day, and the lessons are profound, worthy of deep reflection by all parties. Territory is indivisible, and security is also indivisible,” he said.

“Without recognition of the security interests of a particular party, crises and conflicts are inevitable,” he added.

Human rights ‘curtailed’

In a statement ahead of her trip, Ms Baerbock said she was keen to strike the “right balance” with China, which she said “increasingly wants to shape the world order according to its own designs”.

She said on Friday she told Mr Qin that Germany was “concerned that the scope for civil society engagement in China is continuing to shrink, and human rights are being curtailed”.

On Monday, China sentenced two prominent human rights lawyers to more than a decade in jail.

Mr Xu Zhiyong and fellow campaigner Ding Jiaxi were convicted of “subversion of state power” following closed-door trials.

Both were leading figures in the New Citizens’ Movement, a civil rights group that called for constitutional reform and criticised government corruption.