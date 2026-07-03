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Germany held urgent talks with Chinese envoy over report of China training Russian soldiers

China is reported to have covertly trained Russian forces in 2025 with the personal approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s defence minister.

BERLIN - Germany requested urgent talks with the Chinese ambassador over reports that China is training Russian soldiers, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on July 3, confirming a report by the Spiegel media outlet.

It comes two days after Reuters reported that China covertly trained Russian forces in 2025 with the personal approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s defence minister.

The Chinese Embassy could not be reached for comment on July 3 but previously called the allegations unfounded.

“Anything that enables Russia to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine also threatens our security,” a German foreign ministry source said.

“Consequently, China’s decisive and growing support for Russia’s brutal war of aggression directly impacts our security.” REUTERS