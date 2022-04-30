German Chancellor visits Japan - not top trading partner China - on first Asian trip

TOKYO • Germany seeks closer ties with countries that share democratic values in the Asia-Pacific region, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said, visiting Japan rather than top trading partner China during his first official trip to the region.

"It is no coincidence that my first trip as Chancellor to this region has led today here, to Tokyo," he said. "My trip is a clear political signal that Germany and the European Union will continue and intensify their engagement in the Indo-Pacific region."

In a joint news conference, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored the two countries' rejection of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and warned of possible attempts also in Asia to move territorial boundaries by force.

The Ukraine crisis has highlighted Germany's energy reliance on Russia and is spurring Berlin to take security more into account in its foreign and trade policy and to strengthen ties with allies.

The first trip by Mr Scholz's predecessor Angela Merkel to Asia was to communist-run China, which has refrained from criticising Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Scholz's visit came the same day that the German Lower House of Parliament overwhelmingly passed a petition for support to Ukraine that included a clause calling on his government to threaten China with sanctions if it seeks to circumvent western restrictions on Russia or deliver weapons.

However, a member of the business delegation accompanying Mr Scholz warned against reading too much into the decision not to visit China, given strict Covid-19 restrictions there.

Both Mr Scholz and Mr Kishida underscored their efforts to reduce their countries' dependence on Russian energy imports given the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation" to disarm the country and protect it from fascists.

Mr Scholz criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for clinging to the idea of a "forced peace" in Ukraine, which he said would not work, while Mr Kishida raised the issue of Chinese territorial disputes. "Change in the status quo by force is something that must be avoided not just in Europe but also in the Indo-Pacific, especially in East Asia," he said.

Mr Kishida set off yesterday for an extended visit to South-east Asia, aiming to marshal regional responses to the Ukraine crisis as well as counter China's growing assertiveness in the region.

As Asia's sole member of the Group of Seven (G-7), Japan hopes to consolidate responses in South-east Asia, where only one nation, Singapore, has joined sanctions against Russia, officials say.

Japan is also eager to discuss regional security issues relating to China's growing assertiveness, while South-east Asian nations wary of losing access to its economy look to steer clear of an intense confrontation between the United States, a key ally of Japan, and Beijing.

"The Prime Minister hopes to create even further cooperation towards realising a free and open Indo-Pacific," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference on Thursday.

Mr Kishida will first visit Indonesia, which is this year's chair of the Group of 20 major economies, of which Russia is also a member, and a major economic power in the region. Indonesia will also chair Asean next year.

He will then go to Vietnam, chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum, followed by Thailand, before proceeding to Europe.

