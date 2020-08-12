Geopolitical Cold War with China would be dreadful mistake, warns US economist

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (XINHUA, REUTERS) - US politicians risk making a dreadful mistake by stoking a geopolitical Cold War with China, a renowned US economist has warned.

"The last Cold War was dangerous enough," economics professor Jeffrey Sachs from Columbia University and senior United Nations adviser, said in an interview with CNBC on Monday (Aug 10).

"This one would be even more dangerous. It's completely misconceived and misguided, but a lot of Americans want to put it to China and think that we run the show, which is a very dangerous view of thinking," he said.

Prof Sachs noted that attacking China has become a bipartisan strategy for political gain in the United States, but a geopolitical Cold War with China would threaten global security in an already tumultuous period as the Covid-19 pandemic continues its spread across the world.

"While politics is a game, and a pretty tough one in the US, it's an incredibly dangerous sport also, and to play with the facts and the lies that we're saying about China right now has consequences," Prof Sachs told CNBC.

He urged global leaders to cooperate on issues such as climate change as the economy undergoes a "remarkably choppy period of disruption and transition".

Said Prof Sachs: "If we face it as each one is on your own, then we're going to look back with a lot of regret."

China rejects any attempt to create a so-called "new Cold War", because it contravenes the fundamental interests of the Chinese and US people and the global trend towards development and progress, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said earlier this month.

Anyone who tries to start a so-called "new Cold War" in the 21st century will be on the wrong side of history and will only be remembered as the one who has upended international cooperation, Mr Wang told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

Meanwhile, China's Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said that China needs to keep its relationship with the United States on the right track and ensure it does not derail.

"The coming months are crucial for China-US relations. We must maintain our focus and not be swayed by various extreme forces," Mr Le was quoted as saying in an interview posted on the website of China's foreign ministry on Wednesday.