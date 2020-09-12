Gas explosion rips through hotel in China

BEIJING • A gas explosion ripped through a hotel in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai yesterday, but miraculously left only three people injured.

The blast happened at about 9am in a crowded neighbourhood, according to a statement by the public security bureau in the city's Doumen district.

Video footage shot from a car showed onlookers watching smoke lick the outside of the building before a loud explosion and fireball sent witnesses scampering for cover.

About 55 firefighters were deployed and the fire was put out within an hour, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the Zhuhai fire department.

Of the three people injured, two had minor injuries, CCTV said.

All occupants in the damaged buildings - which included shops and homes - were taken to safety, and officials are investigating the cause of the blast, the local public security bureau said.

Zhuhai is a major export hub in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE