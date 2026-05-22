Garbage bags sell out in parts of Japan as naphtha shortage spurs stockpiling

Japan's Environment Ministry said about 20 municipalities have taken alternative measures in response to the shortage of designated bags, based on confirmed reports.

Concerns over an insufficient supply of naphtha have led to excessive stockpiling of municipality-designated garbage bags in various parts of Japan, prompting local authorities to allow the use of other bags as an exceptional measure.

There are concerns that supply of naphtha, a crude oil derivative, may become scarce due to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. Japan’s Environment Ministry is urging consumers to be calm and refrain from buying more than necessary.

“Sold out. We apologise for the inconvenience.” This notice was put up on May 19 on an empty shelf where designated garbage bags would normally be at the Tagoju supermarket chain’s Nishi-Nakahara Store in Suruga Ward, Shizuoka.

For about a month now, the store said, weekly sales of the bags have been up by 50 to 80 per cent from the level a year before.

“They’re a daily necessity so I’m worried if they keep selling out,” a 70-year-old shopper said.

Supplies also remain scarce at Food Market Mom’s Magarikane Store in the ward. The supermarket limits purchases to two per family but its supply cannot keep up with demand.

“We believe the shortage is temporary but we apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers,” a spokesperson for the store’s operating company said.

In response to this situation, the Shizuoka city government announced on May 18 that residents would be allowed to dispose of garbage in other bags as long as they are transparent or semi-transparent.

Designated bags have also become scarce in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, and the city announced on May 11 that it would allow the use of other bags for combustible waste.

Sales of designated bags in Isesaki have surged to about twice the usual volume since around mid-April. The city was flooded with inquiries from residents complaining they could not find garbage bags anywhere.

The designated bags were introduced to ensure sorting and promote recycling.

“Many people seem to have bought extra after seeing reports of the naphtha shortage,” a city official said. “Garbage sorting may be neglected but there’s no choice under the current circumstances.”

In Aichi Prefecture, the Obu city government changed the material used for designated bags. The city took this step after it was informed in mid-March by a maker of the approved bags that supply might be disrupted from July due to the naphtha shortage.

The new bags are made primarily from recycled domestic packaging film, so a stable supply is expected without relying on imports. The city plans to gradually switch to the new bags as stocks of the conventional ones run out.

The ministry said about 20 municipalities have taken alternative measures in response to the shortage of designated bags, based on confirmed reports. There are even more municipalities that have not yet taken such measures despite facing shortages.

Over May 11 to 13, the ministry surveyed 28 manufacturers and trading companies that account for over 90 per cent of the domestic supply of garbage bags. All the companies said they would be able to supply the usual annual volume of bags, by securing procurement routes for raw materials outside the Middle East.

Shipment volumes in April reportedly increased by 10 to 100 per cent from the previous year’s levels. There is no confirmed evidence that the volume of garbage has suddenly increased.

However, among the municipalities experiencing shortages, the Ryugasaki city government in Ibaraki Prefecture was informed by a garbage bag maker that it was behind on procuring raw materials and would not be able to meet delivery deadlines.

At May 15’s press conference following a Cabinet meeting, Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara called on the public to engage in sensible consumption and “avoid purchasing more than necessary”.

As for the distribution of garbage bags, he added: “We’ll implement every possible measure and work with the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry to urge relevant businesses to take action if there are any bottlenecks.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK