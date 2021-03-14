G-7 expresses grave concerns over electoral changes in HK

LONDON • Foreign ministers in the Group of Seven (G-7) nations including the United States and Britain have expressed grave concerns at what they said was China's decision to fundamentally erode democratic elements of the electoral system in Hong Kong.

The G-7 released a statement that was tweeted by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, saying the recent decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system indicated that the authorities in China were determined to eliminate dissenting voices and opinions in Hong Kong.

"We also call on China and the Hong Kong authorities to restore confidence in Hong Kong's political institutions and end the unwarranted oppression of those who promote democratic values and the defence of rights and freedoms," it said.

In a follow-up statement yesterday, Mr Raab said Britain now considered China "to be in a state of ongoing non-compliance with the Joint Declaration", referring to the 1984 agreement between Britain and China under which Hong Kong is guaranteed a "high level of autonomy" until 2047, with a separate executive, legislature and judiciary.

"China must act in accordance with its legal obligations and respect fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong," he added.

China's Parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.

The European Commission and the EU High Representative noted in an annual report on Friday that there has been an "alarming political deterioration in Hong Kong", citing the imposition of the national security law on June 30, the arrest of dozens of pro-democracy activists in January, and Beijing's move to overhaul the city's politics.

"China is consciously dismantling the 'one country, two systems' principle in violation of its international commitments and the Hong Kong Basic Law," EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell said.

In Hong Kong, the government said on Friday it strongly opposed the European Union's remarks.

