G-20 snippets

Merkel 'feeling fine' after suffering severe shakes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was feeling fine, two days after she experienced a second bout of severe shaking in public, raising fresh concerns about her health.

"I'm certain that just as this reaction surfaced, it will pass again," Dr Merkel said at a press conference yesterday.

Just over a week earlier, she was seen shaking as she stood alongside the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at an event in Berlin. She said later she had failed to drink enough in the hot weather.

DPA

India and US to hold ministerial talks on trade

India and the US plan to initiate ministerial discussions to sort out trade differences after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump met on Friday.

The meeting - held after Mr Trump on Thursday called on India to withdraw an "unacceptable" increase in tariffs on US goods - sought to "clear the air and to set the agenda for discussions in resolving trade matters", India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters in Osaka.

BLOOMBERG

Vietnam to buy more US goods after Trump remark

Vietnam is buying more US goods to help it reduce a US$39.5 billion (S$53.4 billion) surplus, after United States President Donald Trump called the country a trade abuser.

Vietnam's government said on Friday that its trade ministry will sign a memorandum of understanding with the US Energy Department that includes buying "large volumes" of liquefied natural gas from the US.

BLOOMBERG

No US sanctions over Russia arms deal: Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that the United States did not plan to impose sanctions on Ankara for buying Russian defence systems, after the US President said Turkey had not been treated fairly over the contract.

The Nato allies have been at odds over Turkey's decision to procure the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, with Washington warning of sanctions if the deal goes through.

REUTERS