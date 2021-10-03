Fumio Kishida: The ronin who has landed a premier spot

The word "ronin", traditionally used to describe a wandering samurai with no lord, is used in modern Japan to refer to an undergraduate who becomes a "nomad" after failing the entrance exams to his desired university.

Japan's incoming prime minister Fumio Kishida was one such ronin, and had been regarded as an embarrassment by his family after being rejected three times by the elite University of Tokyo, the alma mater of his father and other relatives.

He failed in 1976 and 1977, and in 1978, he took the exam a third time along with that for two other top institutions, Keio and Waseda.

He ended up reading law at Waseda University, an environment that he thought was more in keeping with his temperament, unlike Keio University's preppy bourgeoisie image.

Mr Kishida is now on the cusp of becoming Japan's 100th prime minister after winning the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election race last week, and will become the eighth Waseda alumnus to take on the top job tomorrow.

In his book, Kishida Vision: From Division To Collaboration, Mr Kishida cited his enrolment at Waseda as proof that he is not an elite but has both feet firmly on the ground.

The 64-year-old former banker turned nine-term lawmaker sees as his "treasure" a wrinkled navy blue notebook that he carries around with him, in which he pens the views of ordinary people.

Still, those whose hearts Mr Kishida has not managed to touch see him as a boring, unapproachable, out-of-touch technocrat of the typical LDP ilk.

Last year, in the race to become LDP president that he eventually lost to Mr Yoshihide Suga, he stoked popular ire by posting on Twitter a photo of himself sitting at a dining table waiting for his meal, with his wife Yuko standing behind him in an apron.

How Mr Kishida navigates the popular opinion game in the run-up to the general election that must be held by next month is anyone's guess, but he continues to dish up snippets of his personal life to his 326,500 followers on Twitter. This is still a fraction of the 2.4 million followers boasted by his defeated rival, vaccination minister Taro Kono.

Mr Kishida said that his victory dinner last Wednesday was okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake) cooked in his native Hiroshima style by his wife.

"I love the okonomiyaki that my wife makes," he wrote, this time to online approval. "It's always the best but today, it was a delicious taste that I'll never forget."

His healthy appetite is matched with a love for liquor. Unlike his predecessors Mr Suga and Mr Shinzo Abe, both teetotallers, Mr Kishida is a legend for his ability to hold his drink.

This came in handy once when, as foreign minister, he duelled with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to see who can keep a diplomatic conversation going on for longer over copious amounts of vodka and sake.

"If we're drinking, we're friends," Mr Kishida wrote in his book released last year. "A relationship in which both sides can talk candidly is the first step to international peace."

He has also said that his hobby is working out, and has appeared in television snippets lifting dumbbells and kettlebells at home.

Mr Kishida, who was first elected in 1993, is a dynastic politician whose father Fumitake and grandfather Masaki were both Lower House lawmakers from a ward covering their ancestral home in Hiroshima.

He and his wife, the daughter of a sake brewery owner, had an arranged marriage. They have three sons, with the eldest Shotaro, 30, following in his father's footsteps and working as his secretary.

Second son Kotaro, 24, is an undergraduate in sports science and will work at a Hiroshima company next year. Details of his third son, now 21, are unclear.

Said Mr Kishida: "When I announced my candidacy, many people urgently said that the voices of people were not reaching politics. I felt the strong sense of crisis that democracy was at stake, and promise to give sincere explanations to win broader understanding."

Kishida's core LDP team

Mr Fumio Kishida has shaken up the core team within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Here are his picks for top aides:

Vice-President: Taro Aso, 81

Mr Aso, who has been finance minister since 2012, is expected to cede the portfolio to his brother-in-law Shunichi Suzuki, 68, as he takes on a senior party leadership role.

Secretary-General: Akira Amari, 72

The veteran politician is a former economy minister and had backed Mr Kishida early in his campaign.

Policy Research Chief: Sanae Takaichi, 60

One of Mr Kishida's three rivals in last week's contest, Ms Takaichi had been backed by former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

General Council Chief: Tatsuo Fukuda, 54

A curious pick for a senior position, given that Mr Fukuda has been elected only three times to the Lower House. But he is of strong family pedigree: his father Yasuo was PM from 2007 to 2008, while grandfather Takeo was PM from 1976 to 1978 and namesake of the Fukuda Doctrine that stated that Japan "will be an equal partner to Asean".

Public Relations Chief: Taro Kono, 58

The appointment is widely seen as a demotion, though Mr Kishida said the rationale was because of Mr Kono's "extraordinary" communication ability and appeal that have made him Japan's most-followed politician. This, he said, was necessary to complement his own weaknesses in communication.