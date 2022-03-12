Fukushima rebuilds for green future after nuclear disaster

As at last month, there were still 38,139 people living in temporary housing and registered as evacuees, though this was less than a tenth of the more than 400,000 evacuees at the peak.

Nevertheless, the reconstruction of public housing, roads and other infrastructure, which has cost more than 30 trillion yen, is said to be nearly complete.

This follows key milestones as the region celebrated the reopening of the 359km Sanriku-Engan coastal highway in December last year, and the full restoration of railroads after train services in the final leg connecting Tomioka and Namie stations in Fukushima restarted in March 2020.

The exclusion zone has shrunk from 12 per cent of the entire prefecture area to 2.4 per cent.

Futaba, the last town to remain fully closed off to residents, began allowing temporary overnight stays in January ahead of a planned permanent reopening to residents from June.

Still, the rebuilding of infrastructure has had minimal impact in encouraging former residents to return en masse, with many having already resettled elsewhere and unwilling to uproot their lives once again.

Wide areas of coastal Fukushima - where the key provider of jobs had for decades been the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant - remain ghost towns.

Futaba Mayor Shiro Izawa, 63, who was first elected in 2013, lamented how only 19 people in 12 households had registered for the temporary overnight stays.

"We are in crisis mode over the survival of the town," Mr Izawa said, admitting that he has had to fend off criticisms from many quarters that the new infrastructure buildings and facilities in his town, built using taxpayers' money, are effectively little-used white elephants.

Fukushima governor Masao Uchibori, however, hopes the prefecture's Innovation Coast Framework will foster new industries, create new jobs and spark an inflow of residents both old and new.

Mr Koji Hogu, 46, a business manager at the Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework Promotion Organisation, said the Fukushima Robot Test Field in the city of Minamisoma is so vast that replicas for infrastructure and even entire towns can be commissioned for the training and evaluation of new robots.

The test field is also home to Japan's largest airspace and longest runway and airfield - replete with impact absorption nets - for the testing of unmanned aircraft, Mr Hogu added.

Drone start-up Robodex, which was founded in Kanagawa prefecture, south of Tokyo, has set up an outpost in Minamisoma to conduct trials at the test field.

Its chief executive Daisuke Kaio, 55, said conventional drones use heavy lithium batteries and are limited by their flight time of between 20 and 30 minutes.

His firm is now building drones that can run on a hydrogen fuel tank and cell unit - developed at the nearby FH2R - that can fly for at least 80 minutes.

"There have been a lot of legal hurdles that were very difficult to overcome to even get this project off the ground and thus, having such a test field is vital to developing new technology," he said.

Mr Kaio said the next stage was to test-fly the drone from Minamisoma to the FH2R facility in Namie 15km away and back, with the aim of ultimately testing it for logistics and infrastructure inspections.

"If hydrogen is proven as a viable fuel source for drones, this can extend their flight time and distance," he said. "This may well revolutionise how drones can be used in logistics."