Frugality the new mantra for young Chinese as economy falters

BEIJING - Before the coronavirus pandemic, Ms Doris Fu imagined a comfortable future for herself and her family: new car, bigger apartment, fine dining on weekends and holidays on tropical islands.

Instead, the 39-year old Shanghai marketing consultant is one of many Chinese in their 20s and 30s cutting spending and saving instead, rattled by China's virus lockdowns, high youth unemployment and a faltering property market. "I no longer have manicures. I don't get my hair done anymore. I have gone to China-made for all my cosmetics," Ms Fu told Reuters.

This new frugality, amplified by social media influencers touting low-cost lifestyles and sharing money-saving tips, is a threat to the world's second-largest economy, which narrowly avoided contraction in the second quarter.

Consumer spending makes up more than half of China's gross domestic product. "We've been mapping consumer behaviour here for 16 years, and... this is the most concerned I've seen young consumers," said Mr Benjamin Cavender, managing director of the China Market Research Group.

China's zero-Covid-19 policy, including stringent lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing, has taken a heavy toll on the country's economy.

The government's crackdown on big technology companies has also had an outsized effect on the young workforce. Unemployment among people aged 16 to 24 stands at almost 19 per cent, after hitting a record 20 per cent in July, according to government data.

Some young people in the retail and e-commerce sectors have been forced to take pay cuts, according to two industry surveys. The average salary in 38 major Chinese cities fell 1 per cent in the first three months of this year, data collated by online recruitment firm Zhilian Zhaopin shows. As a result, some young people prefer to save rather than splurge.

"I used to go see two movies every month, but I haven't stepped inside a cinema since the pandemic," said Ms Fu, an avid movie fan.

Almost 60 per cent of people are now inclined to save more, rather than consume or invest more, according to the most recent quarterly survey by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank. That figure was 45 per cent three years ago.

Chinese households overall added 10.8 trillion yuan (S$2.18 trillion) in new bank savings in the first eight months of the year, up from 6.4 trillion yuan in the same period last year.

That is a problem for China's economic policymakers, who have long relied on increased consumption to bolster growth.

China is the only leading economy that cut interest rates this year, in an effort to spur growth. The big state-owned banks cut personal deposit rates on Sept 15, a move designed to discourage saving and boost consumption.

Addressing the rise in people's inclination to save, a PBOC official in July said that when the pandemic eases, the willingness to invest and consume will "stabilise and rise".

After years of increasingly ardent consumerism fuelled by rising wages, easy credit and online shopping, a move towards frugality brings youth in China closer to their more cautious parents, whose memories of lean years before the economy took off have made them more inclined to save.

"Amid the tough job market and strong downward economic pressure, young people's feelings of insecurity and uncertainty are something they never experienced," said Professor Zhiwu Chen, at Hong Kong University Business School.

REUTERS