Frontrunners in last push to win over swing voters in S Korea's presidential election

SEOUL - Both of the frontrunners in the presidential election in South Korea promised a new era for the country under their leadership on the last day of campaigning.

South Koreans go to the polls Wednesday (Mar 9) to elect their 20th president, in what is expected to be one of the tightest races in history.

The campaign has been tainted by scandals and mudslinging but as polling day approached the two candidates turned to policy initiatives in a bid to win over undecided voters, many of whom are believed to be younger, in their 20s and 30s.

Speaking in Yeouido, the financial hub in Seoul, on Tuesday morning, Mr Lee Jae-myung of the liberal ruling Democratic Party urged voters to "write a new history" with him.

He promised that the ruling party would be different with him in the Blue House, vowing to "put down all vested rights," in an apparent dig at the double standards that the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration became known for, which turned many young voters off.

The "double standards" was apparent in a number of scandals including the controversial appointment in 2019 of a justice minister whose wife apparently had helped his daughter falsify academic records. Another justice minister was found to have abused her former position as leader of the ruling party to get special favours for her son who was serving the army.

Mr Lee, 57, also pledged to steer South Korea towards the path of economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that he would push the country to become the world's fifth largest economy - up from the current 10th position - during his five-year term.

Mr Lee's economic vision includes pursuing "big presidential projects" in 10 strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence and aerospace, and to create two million jobs with a 135 trillion won (S$149.3 billion) investment in digital transformation.

Many of his supporters believe he is the only candidate with enough experience to put the pandemic-battered economy back on track.

He was first elected as the mayor of Seongnam city in 2010 and served two terms until 2018, when he was elected as the governor of Gyeonggi province, home to some 13.4 million people.

"Only Lee Jae-myung can save our economy," said Ms Yoo Mi-kyung, a 49-year-old restaurant owner who took time off on Thursday last week to attend Mr Lee's rally at Bosingak Pavilion in central Seoul.

"Covid-19 has made life so hard for small business owners like me, but I believe Lee Jae-myung has the ability to solve our problems, given his experience and success in Seongnam city."

Mr Lee's schedule on Tuesday included rallies in Incheon and Gyeonggi province, before returning to Seoul to meet voters in Gwanghwamun in central Seoul and the youth hangout of Hongdae in north-western Seoul.

His rally at Gwanghwamun drew thousands of supporters who waved blue balloons and flags, screaming his name as catchy tunes filled the air urging people to choose "Candidate No 1 Lee Jae-myung."

On stage, Mr Lee urged voters to "give me a chance", promising that he will be a "capable president who resolves crises" and bring a new future for the country.

His main rival Mr Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative opposition People Power Party, meanwhile, started his day in Jeju island down south. He then travelled to Busan, Daegu and Daejeon, before returning to Seoul where he would meet voters in City Hall and Gangnam.

The former prosecutor-general, who rose to fame as an icon of justice after leading investigations against impeached former president Park Geun-hye in 2016, has been campaigning on the need for regime change.

In Jeju, Mr Yoon, 61, lashed out against "all the hidden corruption of the Democratic Party", referring to numerous scandals unveiled since President Moon took office in 2017.

"I will transform the country and Jeju in an honest and responsible manner," he vowed. "Please vote tomorrow for the sake of new changes."

Office worker David Lee, 28, believes Mr Yoon can restore fairness that young people feel is lacking in South Korea, after numerous scandals related to public officials abusing their power for monetary gains.

"I used to support the liberals but this changed drastically after the Moon government came into power," he told The Straits Times.

"Lee Jae-myung did a good job in Gyeonggi but he has so many issues and scandals. Yoon Suk-yeol may not have experience in politics but his comments in TV debates brought me some comfort. I think I can bet my future on him."