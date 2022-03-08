Front runners in last push to win over swing voters in South Korea's presidential election

SEOUL - Both of the front runners in the presidential election in South Korea promised a new era for the country under their leadership on the last day of campaigning.

South Koreans go to the polls on Wednesday (March 9) to elect their 20th president, in what is expected to be one of the tightest races in history.

The campaign has been tainted by scandals and mudslinging but as polling day approached the two candidates turned to policy initiatives in a bid to win over undecided voters, many of whom are believed to be younger - in their 20s and 30s.

Speaking in Yeouido, the financial hub in Seoul, on Tuesday morning, Mr Lee Jae-myung of the liberal ruling Democratic Party urged voters to "write a new history" with him.

He promised that the ruling party would be different with him in the Blue House, vowing to "put down all vested rights", in an apparent dig at the double standards that incumbent Moon Jae-in's administration became known for, which turned many young voters off.

The "double standards" was apparent in a number of scandals, including the controversial appointment in 2019 of a justice minister whose wife apparently had helped his daughter falsify academic records.

Another justice minister was found to have abused her former position as leader of the ruling party to get special favours for her son who was serving in the army.

Mr Lee, 57, also pledged to steer South Korea towards the path of economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that he would push the country to become the world's fifth-largest economy - up from the current 10th position - during his five-year term.

Mr Lee's economic vision includes pursuing "big presidential projects" in 10 strategic technologies, such as artificial intelligence and aerospace, and creating two million jobs with a 135 trillion won (S$149.3 billion) investment in digital transformation.

Many of his supporters believe he is the only candidate with enough experience to put the pandemic-battered economy back on track.

He was first elected as the mayor of Seongnam city in 2010 and served two terms until 2018, when he was elected as the governor of Gyeonggi province, home to some 13.4 million people.

"Only Lee Jae-myung can save our economy," said Ms Yoo Mi-kyung, a 49-year-old restaurant owner who took time off last Thursday to attend Mr Lee's rally at Bosingak Pavilion in central Seoul.

"Covid-19 has made life so hard for small business owners like me, but I believe Lee Jae-myung has the ability to solve our problems, given his experience and success in Seongnam city."