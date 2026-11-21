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From streamers to ‘car sweeps’: Taipei mayoral candidates pull out all stops to sway voters

Supporters attend the opening of Kuomintang (KMT) Taipei mayoral candidate Chiang Wan-An's campaign headquarters in Taipei on Oct 26.

TAIPEI – Liao Jen-Ju queued for two hours to get a limited-edition silicone bracelet, but it was not from a famous fashion brand or a celebrity.

The 75-year-old Taipei resident, festooned in light blue streamers promoting Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, also queued on Nov 9 to get heart-shaped stickers, which Chiang was giving out to supporters.

“I’ve always supported him, from his first term in office... For the past four years, he’s done a really good job,” said Liao, showing off Chiang’s autograph on her T-shirt sleeve.

Chiang, 47, from the Kuomintang (KMT), the China-friendly opposition party, is standing for re-election in the Nov 28 polls.

His main opponent is Puma Shen, 44, of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and around Taipei, Shen’s supporters can be identified by the orange-and-white striped streamers they flaunt.

Liau Jen-Ju, a supporter of Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, showing off her election collaterals outside Daan metro station in Taipei on Nov 9. ST PHOTO: CHEW HUI MIN

The upcoming Taipei mayoral race is tight, and with less than a month till polling day, the supporters on both sides are out in force. Brandishing one’s candidate’s swag has become a way to show one’s allegiance and pledge support.

Six opinion polls on the race were published on Nov 16 and 17, with three showing Chiang ahead and three favouring Shen. Of the six polls, two had a gap smaller than their stated margins of error.

Nov 28 is polling day for Taiwan’s nine-in-one local elections, in which a total of 11,051 local officials will be elected, including city mayors, county magistrates, city and county councillors, and township chiefs.

But the Taipei mayoral race is the most watched because it is very close, with Shen doing unexpectedly well in what is seen as a KMT stronghold.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (left) and Taipei mayoral candidate Shen Pao-yang, also known as Puma Shen, of the Democratic Progressive Party raising a ceremonial sword during an election campaign in Taipei on Nov 15. PHOTO: AFP

At a cafe where Shen’s campaign merchandise was being distributed, supporter Sander Liu, 52, showed me his tote bag, studded with dozens of badges and topped with bows of different streamers.

Liu is a resident of neighbouring city New Taipei and can’t vote for Shen but says he still wants to help promote Shen in whatever way he can.

Sander Liu, a supporter of Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen, showing off the badges and streamers on his tote bag at a Taipei cafe on Nov 8, 2026. ST PHOTO: CHEW HUI MIN

As this correspondent chatted with him about why he supports Shen, a steady stream of customers came to collect campaign merchandise, such as streamers and badges, and order a cuppa to go.

OA Lin, the cafe owner, told The Sunday Times that he prints the streamers and distributes them to customers using his own funds.

OA Lin distributes Puma Shen election collaterals to customers who visit his cafe in Taipei. ST PHOTO: CHEW HUI MIN

Lin is not the only business owner printing and giving away free streamers; Shen’s campaign page and the Line messaging app list more than 290 shops in Taipei city with his campaign’s items.

Some items have even become collectibles, with supporters queueing for hours to get their hands on limited-edition ones.

For instance, Shen’s campaign asked poets, novelists and artists to illustrate and interpret his policy proposals, and produced six booklets that the team termed “colour papers” – putting a twist on “white paper” policy reports.

On Nov 20, supporters were alerted on Line that the booklets would be distributed at 20 bookstores in Taipei. Each store had only 250 tracts, and in an hour, all the copies were snapped up.

Streamers are particularly popular as they are easy to tie on to anything – becoming a sash, a belt or a hat band. Supporters also tie them on motorcycle helmets, cars, pets and door knobs.

Wang Tai-li, a journalism professor who studies political communication, said it’s notable that the design and production of election collateral for Shen’s campaign was a ground-up movement.

A Shen supporter, creative director Syu Jia Lun, designed the first “ocean current” poster, which debuted at Ningxia Night Market on Aug 18. This marked the start of the “ocean current” or “Yang Liu” phenomenon.

This grassroots movement supporting Shen is a pun on the word “yang”, the last character in Shen’s Chinese name, Shen Pao-yang.

Later, the orange-and-white stripes design in the “Yang Liu” poster made its way onto streamers, badges, socks and other items.

Shen’s team then officially adopted the design for their campaign.

While caps, tissue paper or other small items were distributed in past elections, they were not treated like fashion items or collectibles, said Wang, a professor from National Taiwan University.

This time round, there are even video tutorials online on how to craft the streamers into a nice bow or a rose.

“You find that in this election, the streamers have transformed supporters into communicators... It has turned the supporters into walking advertisements,” Wang said.

This has put Chiang’s campaign in a bind.

The incumbent mayor had prioritised mayoral duties over campaigning at first, but his attitude changed as it became clear that Shen’s “ocean current” was gathering a groundswell of “little water droplets”, as Shen’s supporters are known.

In the past month, Chiang’s team has started distributing streamers as well as other collateral items more actively.

At Chiang’s campaign headquarters on Nov 4, his team unveiled “an xin” or “peace of mind” stickers, a pun on Chiang Wan-an’s Chinese name. They are encouraging supporters to stick them on Chiang to show their support.

Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an giving out "an xin" stickers to supporters outside Daan metro station on Nov 9. ST PHOTO: CHEW HUI MIN

Mia Hsu, 41, who went to collect streamers from Chiang’s campaign headquarters on Nov 9, said that the heated election has motivated her to want to express her point of view and show her support for the mayor.

She dismissed claims that the candidate she supports is copying Shen’s tactics, saying: “So what? I don’t think it’s a big deal. I don’t believe that (Shen) isn’t imitating others.”

Mia Hsu, a supporter of Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, tied a streamer to her bag. ST PHOTO: CHEW HUI MIN

Political analyst and advertising professor Niu Tse-Hsun told ST that with the “an xin” stickers, Chiang is playing the “reassurance” card.

“He’s positioning himself as the only Taipei mayor who can make you feel secure, because his image has always been consistent,” said Niu, who is from the Chinese Culture University.

This is in contrast to what Chiang’s team has been saying about Shen, which is that Shen’s image has changed with this election, Niu added.

Shen, a lawmaker who is labelled a separatist by China, has been seen by some Taiwanese as a combative politician.

He had made the news in 2024 for leaving Parliament on a stretcher after a fall sustained while trying to climb to the speaker’s podium over a mob of people.

He had been trying to grab the microphone as he felt he had not been given enough time to voice his views.

But Shen’s image as a mayoral candidate is anything but unruly.

After he was nominated to run for mayor in May, his signature afro mop was tamed into gentler curls; and he is deliberately running a positive campaign with an emphasis on policy proposals, rather than attacking his opponent.

While Shen cracks jokes about Chiang, there are no nasty attacks, and he has even defended Chiang at times. When interacting with residents rather than debating in Parliament, Shen has shown a warmer, more down-to-earth side.

His supporters told ST that they like him because he is an unconventional politician and is “close to the people”.

“He’s willing to listen to what we want. That’s very important. He’s a very humble person,” said Liu.

His campaign colour – orange – suits the image he wants to project, Niu said.

“He is creating the image of warmth... Orange is the colour of the sun,” he said.

“Shen wants to step away from the DPP’s party colour green in a bid to break out of the box and appeal to undecided voters, and even ‘light blue’ voters.”

Blue is KMT’s colour. Staunch KMT supporters are dubbed “deep blue”, while “light blue” voters are those who lean towards the party, but can be swayed.

Thus, the use of light blue by Chiang’s campaign can be interpreted as an appeal to swing voters.

Wang said that in colour psychology, blue is a calm, steady and rational tone, which matches Chiang’s personality and the image he wants to project.

“This election is very competitive and both sides want support from independent voters.”

Wang highlighted how Shen, as the challenger, has come up with new ways to engage younger voters.

For instance, he “gamified” his proposed policies by presenting them in an interactive format, and is using his mobile app to draw supporters to his events.

One signature move by Shen is the change he made to the “car sweep”, in which candidates drive through a district in a motorcade to appeal for votes, giving the old tactic new life.

Whereas candidates usually just drive through a district, speaking to voters through loudspeakers and holding rallies at the end, Shen presents his policy proposals for that district at the end point of the “car sweep”.

Besides creating hype, Shen is trying to get people interested in public policy, Wang said.

He is also using his campaign app to track the motorcade’s location in real time, so supporters come out to line the streets as he passes their homes.

The response from supporters has been enthusiastic. For his Nov 15 “ocean current” motorcade near the Tamsui River, Shen’s supporters even chartered boats to cruise the river, and some turned up on stand-up paddleboards and dragon boats. His campaign claimed a 100,000 turnout.

The distribution of election merchandise is, in part, to prepare for these events as supporters will want to wear accessories, as well as carry flags and banners in their candidates’ colours.

Taipei Mayor Chiang is also stepping up his game and turning out his supporters.

On Nov 14, a Saturday, Chiang’s campaign held an “an xin” march and, despite the rain, huge crowds walked two routes that converged on Taipei City Hall. Organisers said 80,000 people turned up.

From Nov 24 to 26, just days before polling day, his campaign has scheduled a three-day motorcade to “sweep” all 12 districts of Taipei.

The events are also broadcast live by both candidates online to reach those who cannot attend in person.

Niu said that both candidates’ campaign tactics complement their main themes, “ocean current” for Shen and “an xin” for Chiang. However, as Shen’s campaign took off earlier, it has already created a lot of online buzz.

“‘Yang Liu’ started earlier, so it now has ‘homeground advantage’,” Niu said.

Wang agreed, saying that Shen’s campaign has now “set the agenda” for the election, but added that she will be observing Chiang’s upcoming campaign events closely.

Will the belated surge in Chiang’s campaign be enough to wrest the initiative from Shen and help Chiang retain his mayoral seat?

With opinion polls split, it is anyone’s guess.