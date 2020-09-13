From strawberry farm to cusp of nation's top job

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, known affectionately as "Suga-chan" to his close friends, has risen from the strawberry fields of wintry Akita prefecture to be on the cusp of the pinnacle of Japanese politics.

He was born on Dec 6, 1948 in the town of Ogachi (now part of Yuzawa city, which is not to be confused with the more well-known Yuzawa ski resort town in Niigata) in mountainous Akita, the north-east region from where the dog breed of the same name originated.

His father, Wasaburo, who died in 2010 at the age of 92, was a strawberry farmer. The young Yoshihide helped out on the farm.

"I'm just an ordinary person," Mr Suga, now 71 and the front runner in the race to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said last week as he launched his electoral campaign. "I entered politics with no local connections nor blood ties."

If he prevails, as widely expected, he will be Japan's first prime minister born in Akita, and the first Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader with no political blood since 1989.

The father of three sons - all salaried workers with no interest in politics - follows a strict discipline, waking up at 5am and reading all the major dailies every morning.

He has a sweet spot for pancakes but has zero tolerance for alcohol, and stays healthy by doing 100 sit-ups every morning and night.

Mr Suga also takes a 30- to 40-minute walk every morning, in a suit, in case he needs to rush back to work.

He is now Japan's longest-serving top government spokesman, a role he has held since December 2012 when Mr Abe became prime minister for the second time.

He wields tremendous political and bureaucratic influence, taking an active managerial role in government, and is seen as a policy maven within the LDP.

As a teenager, Yoshihide, the third of four siblings and the elder son, was already ambitious - and audacious.

Finding the prospect of spending his life in a remote valley unappealing - just going to school had meant a two-hour journey by bus and train each day - he packed his bags and left for Tokyo at the age of 17.

In doing so, he defied his parents' expectations that he would take over the strawberry farm. (Despite the act of rebellion, he was filial and would regularly return home, and also take his parents on trips.)

He knew no one in Tokyo and toiled through a series of odd jobs to pay his way through university. Among other things, he has worked at a corrugated cardboard factory, and as a night watchman, a newspaper runner, and a dolly-cart driver at the Tsukiji fish market.

LAW, THEN POLITICS

He enrolled in the law faculty at Hosei University, where he picked up karate, as it was the cheapest option at the time. After graduation, he toyed with becoming a salaried worker, but knew it was "politics (that) makes the world go round".

But the young Mr Suga knew no one in politics. He got his foot in the door by asking his school's career centre to connect him with political alumni.

"No matter how harsh the winter is, spring will come and the snow will melt," Mr Suga was quoted in a Nikkei article as saying. "The countryside has taught me perseverance before I even realised it."

His first job in politics lasted 11 years, as the aide to LDP lawmaker Hikosaburo Okonogi.

There, he met his wife Mariko, the sister of a colleague. He quit in 1986 to run for the Yokohama City Council, ousting the LDP incumbent who had accused him of being a greenhorn with no commitment.

Related Story Ups and downs of Abe's tenure as PM

But Mr Suga did not shrink from the challenge. He campaigned door to door on foot, visiting 30,000 homes and wearing out six pairs of shoes.

He served on the council for nine years before setting his sights on national politics. In 1996, he entered the Diet at the age of 47, which is considered late in Japanese politics.

He is now into his eighth term as MP of Kanagawa prefecture, in a district that covers Yokohama.

He has been credited for his empathy, and invented the practice of tsujidachi, a campaigning style where candidates address voters in front of busy train stations.

Bucking the norm of aloof politicians whose indoor rallies are geared towards supporters, he personally greeted commuters and handed out surveys to find out their key areas of concern.

He was internal affairs minister in Mr Abe's first term as PM from 2006 to 2007, and has been a loyalist since. After Mr Abe abruptly quit, he lost his standing among many LDP colleagues but Mr Suga vowed to make Mr Abe PM again.

Mr Suga's cachet surged on April 1 last year, when he announced on television the name of Japan's new imperial era Reiwa (beautiful harmony). The act gave him the colloquial nickname Reiwa ojisan, or Uncle Reiwa.

STRONG WILL

Domestic issues are his forte, but a rare diplomatic trip to meet United States Vice-President Mike Pence the following month fuelled talk that Mr Suga was being groomed for the top job. Still he betrayed no ambition and continued to insist that he was happy being Mr Abe's trusty right-hand man, until the latter's abrupt resignation as prime minister.

Mr Suga said in a campaign speech last week: "Even if you don't have money or connections, you can do anything through strong will and hard work."