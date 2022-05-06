From Kim-Trump summits to housing policy: The failures of South Korea's Moon Jae-in

SEOUL (AFP) - Peace with North Korea and a "fair and just" society in the South: outgoing President Moon Jae-in made big promises, but after five years in power, he has failed to deliver, analysts say.

Talks between Washington and Pyongyang that Mr Moon brokered have collapsed, North Korea is test-firing long-range missiles again, and leader Kim Jong Un last week said he was strengthening his nuclear arsenal "at the fastest possible speed".

Domestically, Mr Moon's key housing policy backfired, landmark anti-discrimination legislation never materialised, and top luminaries in his government and party became ensnared in sex and bribery scandals.

Public frustration with his administration is what galvanised a political opposition in disarray, analysts say - Mr Moon will hand power on May 10 to Mr Yoon Suk-yeol, whose conservatives he ousted from government five years ago.

"Moon's biggest legacy will be the election of Yoon as president," Shin Gi-wook, a sociology professor at Stanford University, told AFP.

An avowed anti-feminist and right-wing security hawk, Mr Yoon is the antithesis of Mr Moon, and his threats of a pre-emptive strike on North Korea have already undone much of Mr Moon's cherished attempts at inter-Korean rapprochement.

Mr Moon's diplomacy has come to nought anyway, with Kim recently issuing a veiled threat to use his nukes more expansively, Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute told AFP.

His decision to send "warm greetings" in a farewell letter to Kim last month showed "questionable" judgment in light of the fact Pyongyang is preparing for a nuclear test, Cheong said.

Historic run

Unquestionably, Mr Moon has enjoyed a historic run in office: in 2018, he became the first South Korean president to give a speech to the North Korean public, receiving a standing ovation in Pyongyang.

"I propose that we should completely end the past 70 years of hostility and take a big stride of peace to become one again," Mr Moon told a packed May Day Stadium.

He helped facilitate talks which resulted in groundbreaking summits between then-US president Donald Trump and Kim, but the efforts collapsed in 2019.

Since then, Pyongyang has labelled Mr Moon a "meddlesome mediator", blown up a Seoul-financed joint liaison office north of the border, and in March test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.