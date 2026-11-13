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From fried chicken and beer to scandal: Jensen Huang’s star loses lustre in South Korea

Cartoon images of Jensen Huang, former chief executive of Nvidia, at the company’s AI Day event in South Korea on Nov 9.

SEOUL – Nvidia’s then chief executive Jensen Huang was mobbed by fans in Seoul, shared fried chicken and beer with South Korean business titans, and charmed television viewers with the story of his marriage. Few foreign business leaders have enjoyed such a warm reception in South Korea.

Now, revelations about his infidelity have tarnished that carefully cultivated image, leaving some South Korean admirers disappointed and others questioning what his uncertain future means for the company they have invested in.

On Nov 8, Huang, 63, acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife Lori Huang.

Reports have already linked him to two extramarital affairs. One is with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of ties to Chinese intelligence, and another with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice-president of healthcare.

In a statement late on Nov 12, Nvidia said Jensen Huang has resigned as chief executive, president and member of the board. Chief financial officer Colette Kress will take over as interim chief executive as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor.

For some South Koreans who admired Huang’s approachable personality and apparent devotion to his family, the revelations have been particularly jarring.

“He took Nvidia to No. 1 in the world, a real underdog story. He had showmanship, and he seemed like a devoted husband,” said Kim, a 36-year-old office worker.

“This isn’t a movie. I never imagined Chinese spies and affairs. I’m so disappointed.”

From chip executive to celebrity

Huang’s South Korean following began among gamers familiar with Nvidia’s GeForce graphics cards. It expanded with the artificial intelligence boom, as Nvidia became a dominant supplier of AI chips and a major customer for high-bandwidth memory produced by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

But it was his showmanship that turned him into an unlikely celebrity.

In October 2025, Huang shared chimaek – fried chicken and beer – with Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group executive chair Chung Euisun at a Kkanbu Chicken restaurant in Seoul.

The sight of three powerful business leaders dining among ordinary customers drew crowds and went viral. The gathering became known as the “Kkanbu summit”, named not just for the chicken but also as a Korean expression for a close friend.

Park, an office worker and Nvidia shareholder in his 30s, was among the onlookers that night.

“Huang’s the head of a company, yet he went out of his way to connect with ordinary people in such a down-to-earth way,” he said. “I really liked that. He came to Korea to work with Korean companies, so my expectations were high.”

Now, Park says he feels “greatly disappointed”.

Huang drew another crowd in June when he met SK Group chair Chey Tae-won, LG Group chair Koo Kwang-mo and Naver chair Lee Hae-jin for pork belly and soju near Seoul’s Hongdae district.

Hundreds of spectators and camera crews gathered outside the restaurant, prompting the police to control the crowd.

During the same visit, Huang appeared with his wife on the tvN talk show You Quiz On The Block (2018 to present). The couple recalled how they met in college, reinforcing his public image as a devoted family man.

Hwangbo, a mother in her 30s who watched the episode, said she was moved by their story. The subsequent revelations, she said, made the disappointment all the greater.

Disappointment turns to concern

For South Korean investors who embraced Huang as both a charismatic leader and a driving force behind the AI boom, the controversy has also raised concerns about Nvidia’s future.

The company’s shares had already been under pressure amid a broader sell-off in AI-related stocks.

Reports that its board was considering Huang’s removal triggered a further decline in after-hours trading on Nov 11. The leadership uncertainty comes as Nvidia remains closely tied to South Korea’s semiconductor industry through its purchases of advanced memory chips.

Park, who owns Nvidia shares, said his disappointment now extends beyond Huang’s personal conduct.

“I’m worried about what will happen to the cooperation with Korean companies,” he said. “I’m also angry that it’s dragging down Nvidia’s share price.”

For a business leader whose visits once inspired cheering crowds, the shift in sentiment is striking.

The man who won over South Korean fans with his easy-going charm is now facing questions about whether he can regain their trust. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK