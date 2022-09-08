French lawmakers visit Taiwan following China's military exercises

TAIPEI - A group of French lawmakers landed in Taiwan on Wednesday, the first high-level European delegation since China conducted huge war drills to protest against a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The trip came as Taiwan held two days of live fire exercises in the southern Pingtung county, meant to test the island's ability to repel an invading force.

Taiwan exists under constant threat of an attack by China, which views the island as a renegade province to be reunified by force, if necessary.

Beijing lashes out at any diplomatic action that might lend Taiwan legitimacy, and has responded with growing anger to visits by any country's officials and politicians.

The delegation of five French lawmakers is led by Senator Cyril Pellevat, Taiwan's foreign ministry said, adding that it was the fourth visit by French politicians in the past 12 months.

Last month, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan in a show of opposition to Mrs Pelosi's presence - its largest and most aggressive exercises since the mid-1990s.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that three Chinese fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, as China continues its military activities near the island.

Mrs Pelosi, a veteran Beijing critic, was the most senior American politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years. She was followed by multiple separate US delegations in August.

China's huge war drills triggered widespread support in the United States for solidarity with Taiwan, which already has rare bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

Many European powers have also grown more vocal in support of Taiwan in recent years, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine has deepened fears that China might do the same to Taiwan.

Like most nations, the US and France officially recognise Beijing over Taipei. But they both remain key allies of Taiwan.

On Tuesday, Taiwanese troops carried out dramatic nighttime live fire drills on the island of Pingtung, which lies between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.

"We will prepare for war but will not seek war," battalion commanding officer Huang Jing-feng told reporters.

The drills continued on Wednesday - with tanks, combat helicopters and mobile missile launchers conducting firing exercises.

AFP, REUTERS