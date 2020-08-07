Free tests for maids in HK dorms after cases emerge

The Hong Kong government said late last night that it would provide free tests to foreign helpers living in boarding houses, after an Indonesian maid who stayed in two dormitories tested positive for Covid-19.

Another Indonesian maid has also come out positive in a preliminary test.

Some 6,000 to 7,000 of the maids are now staying in dormitories while waiting for their visas, and at least one of the dozens who were in contact with the infected maids has since moved out to live with her employer.

Hong Kong University's infectious diseases expert Ho Pak Leung yesterday warned the government not to underestimate the risk of having massive clusters at crowded boarding houses, given Singapore's experience with its foreign worker population, and called for mass testing to be conducted on maids in dorms.

Previously, health experts pointed to relaxed border controls that allowed foreign domestic workers to enter Hong Kong as a reason for local transmissions.

Health officials are now racing against time to track down at least 28 other domestic workers who came into contact with the Indonesian woman who stayed at two boarding houses - in Wan Chai and Causeway Bay - last month.

Dr Chuang Shuk Kwan, head of the communicable disease branch at the Centre for Health Protection, said yesterday that officials had tracked down some of the maids, including one who had joined her employer.

"We need to verify if they have been in touch with their employers. We first need to see if they themselves are infected," Dr Chuang said.

On Wednesday, the authorities said the Indonesian woman had been job hunting after leaving her previous employer on July 20.

She developed a fever on Aug 1.

She first stayed at a North Point maid agency from July 20 to July 21, then at a Wan Chai dormitory in Lockhart Road with 28 other domestic workers from July 21 to July 25, before moving to an agency - which doubles up as a dorm - at the Causeway Bay Commercial Building with four other domestic workers from July 30 to July 31.

The authorities are still trying to find out where she was between July 26 and July 29.

Dr Chuang said the second Indonesian maid, who tested positive for Covid-19, had stayed in a Sheung Wan building last month with up to six other maids.

She moved in with her new employer on Aug 1 and was tested after developing a fever a few days later.

Pressure is mounting on the authorities to contain the situation, even as the mainland sent a seven-member medical team to help Hong Kong ramp up its testing capabilities.

The government yesterday extended for another week - till Aug 16 - work-from-home arrangements for civil servants as the third wave of infections showed no signs of abating after over a month.

This week, two wet markets in the Kowloon City district were identified as clusters with about a dozen cases. Yesterday, 95 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total tally in the city to 3,849, including 46 deaths. Of the new cases, 91 were local transmissions.

On Monday, the government extended social distancing measures to next Tuesday. They were due to expire on Wednesday this week.

The measures include compulsory mask-wearing in indoor and outdoor public spaces, as well as a cap of two people for public gatherings. Businesses such as gyms, cinemas, bars and nightclubs will remain shut for another week too.