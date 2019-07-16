Foxconn founder's political future unclear after defeat

TAIPEI • Taiwan's richest man Terry Gou's future in politics appears uncertain after he was snubbed yesterday by the main opposition party which picked a political outsider as its best hope of returning to power in next year's presidential election.

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu won 44.8 per cent of votes cast in Kuomintang's (KMT) primary - which polls members of the public by telephone - against Mr Gou's 27.7 per cent, a setback for the billionaire who made his fortune assembling iPhones and other key electronic devices in Chinese mainland factories.

It was not clear if Mr Gou, who relinquished his position as chairman of Foxconn - the main assembler of Apple's iPhone - to focus on the presidential race, would run as an independent or drop out of the campaign altogether. He had earlier hinted that he might run as an independent should he lose.

A person familiar with Mr Gou's thinking told Reuters that the 68-year old was still consulting people on the matter and had not decided on his next move.

Mr Gou has vowed to balance Taiwan's relationship with both the United States and China, but his huge factories on the mainland have led to concerns about possible conflicts of interest.

His foray into politics began in April, when he announced that the sea goddess Matsu, a deity popular in Taiwan, had encouraged him to run for the presidency.

Shortly after his announcement, he drew flak for dismissing his wife's opposition to his presidential bid by saying "the harem should not meddle in politics".

Critics accused him of disrespecting women and having "an authoritative mentality of an emperor".

Mr Gou, whose net worth was placed by Forbes at US$6.8 billion (S$9.2 billion), later apologised for the gaffe.

As the KMT sought to rally behind Mr Han after the race for the party nomination yesterday, Mr Gou was uncontactable and reportedly visiting his ailing mother.

But he issued a statement saying only that he would continue to devote himself to the Republic of China, the formal name of the government based in Taipei.

"I always ask myself what I can do for this beloved land," he added.

