Fourth wave of Covid-19 looms as South Korea battles spike in cases

South Korea has reported a six-month high of 1,212 new cases of the coronavirus, as concern grew over a possible fourth wave of the pandemic due to cluster outbreaks among unvaccinated young people and a rising number of the more contagious Delta variant infections.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday urged swift action to contain the outbreak, calling for an expansion of testing facilities and clamping down on violations against social distancing rules that include a ban on gatherings of more than four people.

Long snaking queues could be seen forming outside several Covid-19 test centres in Seoul as people took the government's advice to go for pre-emptive testing.

The virus was spreading mainly among young people in their 20s and 30s, the Health Ministry said.

The 1,212 cases reported yesterday marked the second-highest daily tally in the country, raising the total to 162,753 cases. The highest was 1,240 cases on Christmas Day last year, amid a third wave of the virus. Of the 1,168 local cases yesterday, 84.8 per cent were found in Seoul and greater Seoul.

Worried about a further spike in numbers, the government has again delayed plans to cut back on Covid-19 restrictions to ease growing public fatigue.

South Korea had intended to ease social distancing rules nationwide from July 1 to allow bigger social gatherings of six people - up from the current four - and longer operating hours for restaurants, indoor sports facilities and others.

But the plan was delayed in Seoul and greater Seoul after cases in the capital area started rising last week.

The current rules were extended by another week yesterday, with Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum warning that the government will consider raising restrictions in Seoul and greater Seoul to the highest level if the situation does not subside over the next two to three days.

If so, all nightlife venues will be closed and only two people can gather after 6pm.

"This is an emergency situation," Mr Kim said in a briefing yesterday. "We must pour all our capabilities into responding to Covid-19."

Meanwhile, Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon has announced that the city will cut bus and subway schedules by 20 per cent after 10pm, in a bid to fight against the latest outbreak. The rule will be imposed tomorrow.

In a briefing yesterday, he also said the city will add 25 more temporary testing centres to cope with increased demand for testing, and secure an additional 2,000 or more beds at treatment facilities for Covid-19 patients.

The city has already banned drinking between 10pm and 5am at public parks from Tuesday, to prevent people from gathering at these open spaces after restaurants and cafes close at 10pm.

A major cluster traced to a gathering of English-language teachers in a pub in the north-western university town of Hongdae in Seoul has increased to 314 as at yesterday, while the number of cases linked to Hyundai Department Store in the south-eastern Gangnam district rose to 47.

A separate cluster tied to an elementary school in Incheon city grew to 41 cases.

The army also reported 37 cases found among newly enlisted soldiers training at a boot camp in south-western Nonsan city.

Meanwhile, the number of Delta variant infections has increased to 7 per cent, up from 1 per cent two months ago.