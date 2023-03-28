Four labour group officials arrested for alleged unauthorised contact with North Korean spies

SUWON - Four current or former executives of a major umbrella labour group have been arrested on charges of making unauthorised contact with North Korean spies, according to court officials on Tuesday.

Yonhap reported that the Suwon District Court issued warrants to detain the four, including a ranking executive of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, whose identity has been withheld.

They are accused of violating the National Security Law that prohibits unauthorised contact with North Koreans.

The news outlet reported that the court cited the seriousness of the case and the possibility of the defendants trying to destroy evidence as reasons for issuing the arrest warrants.

Prosecutors allege that the labour group official met with North Korean agents on three occasions between 2017 and 2022 in Vietnam’s Hanoi, Cambodia’s Phnom Penh and China’s Guangzhou.

The suspect also allegedly contacted North Korea about domestic issues on approximately 100 occasions and received orders, including leading anti-government rallies, prosecutors were quoted saying on Yonhap.

The three others are also accused of meeting North Korean agents in Hanoi, they said.