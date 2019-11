Four dead, eight missing in south-west China tunnel collapse

BEIJING (AP) - Four people have been killed and eight are missing following the collapse of a highway tunnel under construction in south-western China.

Water and mud burst from the tunnel as work was underway around 6 pm Tuesday (Nov 26) in the Yunnan province city of Lincang, trapping 13 workers inside.

Authorities said five were pulled from the rubble, but only one of them survived and was hospitalised in stable condition.

Waterlogged and unstable conditions were complicating rescue work. Sniffer dogs and life detection machines have been deployed and a medical team is on standby at the site.

China suffers frequent industrial accidents despite efforts to improve safety training and inspections.

Last month, an underground car park under construction in south-west China collapsed, killing eight people.