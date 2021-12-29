Founder, ex-staff of HK's Apple Daily face new sedition charge

HONG KONG • Hong Kong prosecutors yesterday filed a "seditious publications" charge against jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who already faces charges under a tough national security law that critics say has stifled freedoms in the Asian financial hub.

Lai, 74, the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, appeared in court yesterday alongside six other former Apple Daily staff.

The daily tabloid closed in June after the authorities raided the newspaper, arrested staff on national security grounds and froze assets.

Lai already faces two charges under a national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in June last year, including collusion with a foreign country.

The additional sedition charge accuses Lai of conspiracy to print, publish, sell and distribute "seditious publications" between April 2019 and June 24 this year.

Prosecutors allege that the publications could "bring into hatred or contempt" or "excite disaffection" against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments, according to the charge sheet seen by Reuters.

Lai is among the most prominent people in the city to be charged under the national security law that was enacted to punish terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, subversion and secession with possible life imprisonment.

His repeated arrests and prosecutions have drawn criticism from Western governments and international rights groups, who say the law has been used to jail scores of pro-democracy campaigners, crush dissent and freedoms including of the press.

The Hong Kong and Chinese authorities say the law has restored stability after protracted pro-democracy protests in 2019 that often turned violent.

Lai has been convicted in several unauthorised assembly cases. He has been detained for more than a year and is now in the maximum security Stanley Prison in solitary confinement, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The same charge of conspiracy to produce seditious publications was filed against the six former Apple Daily employees, including chief editor Ryan Law; deputy chief editor Chan Pui-man; Cheung Kim-hung, chief executive of Next Digital, Apple's parent media company; columnist Yeung Ching-kee; English edition editor Fung Wai-kong; and senior editor Lam Man-chung.

The six have also been accused of "conspiracy to commit collusion with a foreign country or with external elements".

Magistrate Peter Law adjourned the case until Feb 24. All the defendants will be remanded in custody until then.

REUTERS