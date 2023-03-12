Former president of Japan onsen hotel with bacteria levels 3,700 times over limit found dead

Daimaru Besso allegedly changed the hot spring water in its public baths only two times a year, a violation of the Public Bath Houses Law. PHOTO: DAIMARUBESSO/FACEBOOK
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

FUKUOKA - A former president of Daimaru Besso, a hot spring hotel with a long history in western Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture rocked by allegations that it changed the water in its baths only twice a year, was found dead, local police revealed on Sunday.

According to the police, the body of Mr Makoto Yamada was discovered along a mountainous road in Chikushino City early on Sunday and was later pronounced dead.

What read like a suicide note was found in his car, which was parked nearby, and prefectural police suspect he took his own life.

Japanese media reported the note read: “I am very sorry. I feel morally responsible for everything. Please take care of the rest.”

Daimaru Besso allegedly changed the hot spring water in its public baths only two times a year, a violation of the Public Bath Houses Law, and submitted falsified data to the prefectural government. Prefectural police are investigating the matter.

At a news conference late last month, Mr Yamada admitted making a false report. He said: “I told my staff it was OK not to change the bathwater as fewer people were using it.”

Police searched the century-old ryokan last Friday after inspections in November found the bacteria levels in the bath waters had skyrocketed to 3,700 times the limit. THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Japan inn in hot water after bacteria 3,700 times above the legal limit found in its hot spring
Suicides by women up in Japan for second year

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top