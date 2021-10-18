Former factory boy guns for post of S. Korea's president

Bold. Unconventional. Scandal-prone. These are words used to describe Mr Lee Jae-myung, the first confirmed candidate in South Korea's presidential race in March.

He won the ruling Democratic Party's 11-round primary that ended on Oct 10, earning the ticket to be President Moon Jae-in's successor if he gets elected.

The governor of the populous Gyeonggi province that surrounds Seoul, Mr Lee, 56, is a self-made man who rose from the factory floor in his early years to studying on his own to pass the notoriously tough bar exam, and eventually becoming a human rights lawyer.

While defending labour rights and fighting injustice, such as exposing a scandal on preferential allocation of housing in a prime estate, he failed in 2004 to lobby for a municipal hospital to be set up in Seongnam city, south of Seoul, where he lived. The rejection prompted him to run for mayor to effect change, and he succeeded on his second try in 2010.

As Seongnam mayor for two terms, he famously pushed through welfare programmes such as free uniforms for middle school students, free post-natal care for women and cash handouts of 500,000 won (S$570) a year for young people.

Such benefits were then unheard of, leading detractors to accuse him of misusing taxpayers' money.

But Mr Lee proved himself by running the debt-ridden city he inherited so effectively that Seongnam became South Korea's most financially stable city in 2014.

He was re-elected as mayor and his welfare programmes eventually became models for other cities in the country.

His own experience with poverty makes him even more committed to fighting economic inequality. If elected, he hopes to introduce a universal basic income plan and raise the money needed by imposing new taxes including one on carbon emissions.

He has proposed at least 250,000 won in annual handouts for each citizen from 2023 and hopes to raise this to one million won eventually. For young people aged between 19 and 29, their handout would be 1.25 million won each from 2023.

He has also pledged to provide at least one million units of public housing for rent amid skyrocketing property prices.

"I'd restrain the excessive desires of the strong and protect the lives of the weak," Mr Lee said. "I'd protect the people's jobs, income and welfare."

Over the years, he has also earned a reputation for boldly pushing through what he believes in - through consultation, not coercion.

The animal rights advocate persuaded dog meat sellers in Seongnam to shut down their slaughtering facilities during a time when dog eating became controversial. He also managed to convince business owners operating illegally along a main river in the city to move away.

"He's the type of person who delivers and keeps promises," political scientist Kim Jae-chun of Sogang University said of Mr Lee.

"When making a decision, he would bring in all the stakeholders and persuade them. That's an important aspect that a democratic leader should have."

Supporters of Mr Lee are drawn to his unconventional ways, but his Achilles' heel appears to be his knack for courting controversy and making blunt remarks that some find offensive.

Recently, when asked on TV to explain his alleged affair with actress Kim Bu-seon and how she knew about a mole on his body, he quipped: "Shall I pull down my pants?"

That affair is just one of several scandals that Mr Lee, who is married with two sons, was embroiled in - and overcame.

He allegedly plotted to send his brother to a psychiatric hospital in 2012 and spewed profanities in a call with his sister-in-law that was recorded and leaked to the public.

In 2018, he was accused of pressuring large companies based in Seongnam to pay 16 billion won in advertising fees to a football club he headed in exchange for business favours.

Now he is caught in allegations that he had abused his authority as Seongnam mayor to allow a new housing development project to reap enormously high profits. Mr Lee has denied involvement. Investigations are ongoing.

"He's a fighter who weathered all the adversity, but if this scandal blows out of proportion, he could suffer heavily," Professor Kim said.

The presidential election is expected to be a close fight between Mr Lee and the main opposition People Power Party's (PPP) candidate, who will be chosen on Nov 5.

In opinion polls, Mr Lee is narrowly leading the race against his main PPP rivals - former prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl and lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo.

Observers say Mr Lee may lose to his opponents as he has no experience in Parliament.

He is also a novice in foreign affairs, although analysts say that as president, he can just rely on the current team of presidential advisers to shape his future foreign policies, such as continued engagement with North Korea.

Housewife Tiffany Kwon, 34, is happy with the Gyeonggi governor's welfare policies. "We get vouchers, rebates and even boxes of fresh produce," she told The Straits Times. "It shows the government cares about us."

Accountant Shin Woo-sun, 35, however, voiced concern. "As a taxpayer, I am worried about the potential effects of his populist policies. I would rather the money is used more meaningfully, such as helping small business owners who suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.