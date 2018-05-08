Former Chongqing party boss Sun Zhengcai jailed for life for bribery

BEIJING (AFP) - A former top Chinese Communist Party official who was once tipped for a top leadership post was sentenced to life in prison for bribery, Chinese state media said on Tuesday (May 8), the latest senior cadre to fall in President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption crusade.

Sun Zhengcai, a former Politburo member and party chief of the southwestern mega-city of Chongqing, was found guilty of taking over 170 million yuan (US$26.7 million) in bribes, the official Xinhua news service said, adding that his "illegal gains" would be confiscated.