China’s top Taiwan affairs official Liu Jieyi may be next foreign minister

Veteran diplomat Liu Jieyi has emerged as the front runner to become China's next foreign minister. PHOTO: REUTERS
and
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - China's former ambassador to the United Nations and now head of its Taiwan Affairs Office has emerged as the front runner to become the country's next foreign minister in the wake of a recent reshuffle of top diplomatic posts, political pundits have said.

Veteran diplomat Liu Jieyi, 64, is tipped to succeed Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 68, who is expected to retire either this year or during a Cabinet reshuffle next year. But it remains unclear if Mr Liu will also assume Mr Wang's other post as state councillor, a position that ranks just below the vice-premiers.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top