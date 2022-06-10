China’s top Taiwan affairs official Liu Jieyi may be next foreign minister

BEIJING - China's former ambassador to the United Nations and now head of its Taiwan Affairs Office has emerged as the front runner to become the country's next foreign minister in the wake of a recent reshuffle of top diplomatic posts, political pundits have said.

Veteran diplomat Liu Jieyi, 64, is tipped to succeed Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 68, who is expected to retire either this year or during a Cabinet reshuffle next year. But it remains unclear if Mr Liu will also assume Mr Wang's other post as state councillor, a position that ranks just below the vice-premiers.