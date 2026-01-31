Foreign snowboarder in Japan in serious condition after hanging in midair from chairlift

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The woman had failed to dismount the chairlift.

NAGANO – A foreign snowboarder in Japan is in serious condition after hanging in midair from a chairlift at a ski resort in Otari, Nagano Prefecture, on Jan 30 , police said.

The woman, who is in her 20s, suffered a cardiac arrest following the accident near the chairlift’s unloading area, according to local police.

The police received an emergency call from Tsugaike Mountain Resort at around 9.50am local time, which said the woman got injured after failing to dismount the chairlift.

She is believed to have been left hanging in midair as the lift made a U-turn to the loading area.

At the time of the accident, the snowboarder had been riding the chairlift with another person, who was uninjured, according to police. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK